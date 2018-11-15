Jason Aldean Says His 'Baby-Making Days' May Be Over After Fourth Child, Daughter Navy, Arrives

Jason Aldean says his “baby-making days” are coming to a close.

The “Drowns the Whiskey” singer, who is expecting a daughter with wife Brittany in February, told SiriusXM host Storme Warren on CMA Awards Radio that he’s likely planning to close up shop after little Navy Rome arrives.

“I think this is officially the end of my baby-making days,” said Aldean, who has three children already: daughters Kendyl, 11, and Keeley, 15, from a previous marriage, and 11-month-old son Memphis with Brittany. “If I’ve got anything to do with it, it is.”

“You know how that happens, right?” Warren responded.

“I’m learning,” joked Aldean, 41.

But Aldean couldn’t help raving about welcoming a new addition. “It’s gonna be kind of crazy around my house. Three daughters and a son,” he enthused. “We’re simply outnumbered. Me and Memphis are definitely outnumbered. It’s gonna be fun, man. We’re excited.”

“I love being a dad,” he continued. “I think that’s probably the coolest thing you can be is a parent and raise kids and see what they turn into.”

Having a big family is meaningful to Aldean because he grew up without many nuclear relatives. “My mom’s an only child, and I had one half-sister who was seven years younger than me that was from my dad’s second marriage. We didn’t grow up in the same house,” he explained.

“For me to have a big family like this, this growing family, it’s pretty cool,” Aldean added.

Navy is getting a unique moniker due in part to Aldean’s childhood grievances.

“My name was so common growing up. There were always five Jasons in my class, which I thought was so annoying,” he said. “So I just wanted [my kids] to have names that weren’t super weird but they were just different enough.”

“We created a list and both were throwing names in there throughout the past few months and Navy happened to be the one we liked the most,” Brittany told PEOPLE earlier this month. “I chose Rome because I really wanted to name our son Roman but Jason wasn’t a fan so this was my way of sliding that in there!”