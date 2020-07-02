Jason Aldean Premieres Emotional New Music Video Starring Wife Brittany and Their Kids

At one point, Jason Aldean's older daughters Kendyl, 12, and Keeley, 17, make an appearance too, dancing with their dad, stepmother and siblings

Jason Aldean's latest musical adventure was a family affair.

The country singer's newly dropped video for his song "Got What I Got" opens in the sweetest way: not with the first notes of his song, but with his and wife Brittany's two kids — daughter Navy Rome, 16 months, and son Memphis, 2½ — sharing a sweet sibling smooch before bed.

According to Taste of Country, the video was filmed in one day at the couple's Destin, Florida-based beach home, amid the ongoing coronavirus pandemic.

"The babies are in bed, so we are gonna enjoy a night together since we've been on the beach all day with the family, and we're gonna have a stay-at-home date night on the porch, so cheers, babe," Brittany says in the next scene, for which Aldean recorded the couple in selfie mode.

"Cheers, let's go," responds Aldean, 43, clinking glasses with his wife before starting into the song.

Over the emotional lyrics to the love song, romantic footage plays of the couple smiling and laughing together, running along the beach and taking a ride along the coast.

Other clips throughout the video show Aldean and Brittany making sweet memories with their children inside their home and on the beach. One particularly adorable moment features Navy saying "hi" to the camera.

At one point, Aldean's older daughters Kendyl, 12, and Keeley, 17, make an appearance too, dancing with their dad, stepmother and siblings outside their home at what appears to be a celebration of some kind, judging from the blue and gold balloons.

"When I got what I got, I don't miss what I had / The old me before you belongs to the past," the song's chorus goes. "In the back of your mind, you might think there's somethin' more I want / But when I got what I got, girl, I don't."

Aldean and Brittany celebrated their fifth wedding anniversary back in March, both sharing heartfelt tributes to one another on social media.

"Happy 5 year anniversary to my queen 👑! In the last 5 years, we got married, had 2 babies and have created an amazing life together," he captioned a photo of the couple kissing on a boat. "Thank u for making me the happiest and luckiest guy in the world. I love u so much B and look forward to the many years to come with you by my side."

Brittany then shared her own post that featured a photo from the couple's wedding day, calling it the "best decision" of her life. "The road has been a little tough at times but you and I never wavered. We stuck through it all and look at us now♥️," the mother of two shared. "I am forever thankful for you, our marriage, the babies you've given me and for the person you've helped me evolve into."