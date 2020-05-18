Jasmine V Is a Mom — Again! Singer Welcomes Son Zayne: 'God Is Always on Time'

Welcome to the world, baby Zayne!

Jasmine V (birth name: Jasmine Villegas) announced the arrival of her second child on social media over the weekend, sharing a snapshot of herself holding her baby boy close to her chest in their hospital bed on Sunday.

"God is always on time 💙 I love you baby boy 🦋," the singer, 26, captioned her post.

Zayne's dad Omar Amir shared a photograph of himself playing a video game while the newborn snoozed on his bare chest, captioning it, "Father son time." In the comments, Jasmine wrote, "My boys 💙😩."

Amir also confirmed his son's name on Twitter, hilariously writing in his Sunday post, "Zayne just pooped all over my white tee while I was changing him."

Baby Zayne joins big sister Ameera Reign Eloise, a.k.a "Mizo," whom Jasmine welcomed in February 2016 with former fiancé Ronnie Banks.

"Mizo got to FaceTime her brother yesterday and the first thing she said was 'he looks like Omar,' " Jasmine tweeted of her children's first meeting, adding a red heart, sad face and crying-laughing emojis.

Aside from sharing that her son has "a full head of hair" and is "attached to her," Jasmine also opened up about giving birth on Twitter, revealing that she had a cesarean section and saying her recovery after the surgery has been "no damn joke."

"Didn't feel anything BUT the recovery is the hardest part. I can barely walk and move," the actress and singer said of the actual childbirth process.

Jasmine announced her pregnancy in early March, sharing a picture of a sign reading, "OUR NEXT ADVENTURE BEGINS ... MAY 2020" along with a photo of her ultrasound, tagging her beau.

Less than a week before Zayne's arrival, Jasmine posted a family snapshot of herself, Amir and Mizo, alongside which she reflected on how her life was about to change for the better.

"3 will become 4 soon 👨‍👩‍👧‍👦 Just because you have everything you need doesn't mean it's not everything you want ❤️," she began her caption.