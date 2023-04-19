Jasmine Tookes Shows 'Whimsical' Storybook-Inspired Nursery for Daughter Mia Victoria (Exclusive Photos)

Jasmine Tookes is showcasing her daughter's dreamy nursery.

Sharing photos of the nursery with PEOPLE exclusively, the new mom opens up about her desire to create a "cozy ambiance" for baby girl Mia Victoria, 8 weeks.

"When designing my nursery, I was drawn to the whimsical charm and cozy ambiance of vintage fairytale storybooks. I wanted to create a space that would feel warm and welcoming, yet also peaceful and calming for both myself and my little one," the former Victoria's Secret Angel, 32, tells PEOPLE.

Tookes and husband Juan David Borrero, 32, worked with the Crate & Kids Design Desk service — a "free service available to help all parents with guidance in product selection, quantity, and design."

Jasmine Tookes' daughter's nursery. Jasmine Tookes' daughter's nursery. L: Caption Jasmine Tookes' daughter's nursery. PHOTO: crate & Kids R: Caption Jasmine Tookes' daughter's nursery. PHOTO: crate & Kids

"I chose a palette of soft blush tones and incorporated elements like floral prints, antique-inspired decor, and plush textures," Tookes says of her process.

The model mom also knew she wanted to have a good, supportive chair for the long hours of bonding with her baby girl. "From the start, I knew that there was one essential item I had to have in my nursery: a reclining chair."

"As a new mom, I knew that I would be spending countless hours feeding, cuddling, and soothing my baby, and having a comfortable and supportive chair was a must," Tookes tells PEOPLE. "It has been a true lifesaver during those late-night feedings."

Asked about her favorite area of the nursery, she says, "Choosing a favorite part of my nursery is a tough call, as we poured so much love and attention into every detail of the space."

Jasmine Tookes' daughter's nursery. crate & Kids

"However, if I had to choose, I would say my favorite element is the wallpaper," she shares. "It features a beautiful vintage-inspired pattern that adds a touch of charm and character to the room. I love how it creates a cozy atmosphere with that gorgeous deep green tone."

Tookes says she's "feeling incredibly blessed and grateful" as she navigates the early days of motherhood.

"Every day is filled with so much joy and love. It's an amazing feeling to see her little personality more and more each day," she says. "Just recently, she started smiling, and it truly melts my heart every time."

The new mom admits there are "moments of exhaustion," but notes, "I wouldn't trade this experience for anything in the world!"

Enjoying time with Mia Victoria is precious to Tookes, who says choosing her little girl's name was a "special and collaborative process for our family."

Jasmine Tookes' daughter's nursery. Jasmine Tookes in daughter's nursery. Jasmine Tookes' daughter's nursery. L: Caption Jasmine Tookes' daughter's nursery. PHOTO: crate & Kids C: Caption Jasmine Tookes in daughter's nursery. PHOTO: crate & Kids R: Caption Jasmine Tookes' daughter's nursery. PHOTO: crate & Kids

"From the beginning, we wanted a name that was classic, feminine, and beautiful, with a regal touch. We started by compiling a list of names that we loved and shared them with our parents and siblings, asking them to rank their favorites," she recalls. "Mia was the clear favorite among our family, closely followed by Victoria."

She continues, "We were torn between these two beautiful names, and that's when we had the idea to combine them."

"In Ecuador, where my husband Juan David is from, it's common to have two first names. We decided to honor that tradition and give our daughter the name Mia Victoria," the girl mom proudly notes. "We wanted a name that would befit a little princess, and Mia Victoria felt like the perfect fit."