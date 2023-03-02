Jasmine Tookes Welcomes First Baby, Daughter Mia Victoria: 'Prettiest Little Princess'

Former Victoria's Secret Angel Jasmine Tookes shared the exciting news that she and husband Juan David Borrero are officially parents on her Instagram Story Thursday

By
Angela Andaloro
Angela Andaloro

Angela Andaloro is a Parents News Writer at PEOPLE. Angela has also written about entertainment and parenting at LittleThings, Mom.com, BuzzFeed, and more. In her spare time, she enjoys competing in fantasy sports leagues and watching too much reality TV.

People Editorial Guidelines
Published on March 2, 2023 03:38 PM
Victoria's Secret Alum Jasmine Tookes Welcomes Baby Girl with Husband Juan David Borrero
Jasmine Tookes. Photo: Jasmine Tookes/Instagram, Daniele Venturelli/Getty

Jasmine Tookes is officially a mom!

The former Victoria's Secret Angel, 32, and her husband — Snapchat exec Juan David Borrero, son of Ecuadorian vice president Alfredo Borrero — have welcomed their first baby together, the model announced on Instagram Thursday.

The couple welcomed a baby girl, daughter Mia Victoria, on Thursday, Feb. 23, she revealed.

"Mia Victoria 🤎 2*23*23," she captioned the photo, which shows the infant's hand on hers, which is in Borerro's.

Never miss a story — sign up for PEOPLE's free daily newsletter to stay up-to-date on the best of what PEOPLE has to offer, from juicy celebrity news to compelling human interest stories.

A second photo shows the infant grasping onto her mom's pinky, with her hand next to Tookes' engagement and wedding rings, shot in black and white.

Tookes also shared the photo on her Instagram Story, writing, "prettiest little princess." Later, she posted a close-up of flowers and thanked everyone who had congratulated them already.

"Thank you to all our friends and family for so much love. We are so in love with her & are so excited for this next chapter in our lives."

Guests gathered on a beautiful January day in California to celebrate the former Victoria's Secret model at her baby shower.

Jasmine Tookes baby shower
Rachpoot.com

Tookes, who was dressed in a sleek long white dress for the special day, smiled as she posed with fellow models Josephine Skriver, Shanina Shaik, Sara Sampaio and Kelsey Merritt, who were in attendance to celebrate the first-time mom.

The event included stations with food and sweets that featured pictures of the Tookes throughout her pregnancy. There was also an on-site embroidery artist available to customize onesies for guests.

"Our baby Borrero shower was yesterday & it was perfect🤎 Thank you @theksimonegroupevents for organizing everything & a huge thank you to @carythestylist @nicolesudyka @brook.e.llen & @paigechristine for bringing my Pinterest board to life 😉," she captioned the photo set she shared on Instagram from the event.

This is the first baby for both Tookes and Borrero, who tied the knot in Ecuador in September 2021.

Related Articles
Jasmine Tookes baby shower
See Jasmine Tookes' Supermodel Friends Celebrate the Mom-to-Be at Her Baby Shower: Photos
WEST HOLLYWOOD, CALIFORNIA - NOVEMBER 12: (L-R) Jasmine Tookes and Juan David Borrero attend the 2022 Baby2Baby Gala presented by Paul Mitchell at Pacific Design Center on November 12, 2022 in West Hollywood, California. (Photo by Presley Ann/Getty Images for Baby2Baby)
Victoria's Secret Alum Jasmine Tookes Is Expecting First Baby with Husband Juan David Borrero
Kelly Kay maternity, Spencer Webb
Kelly Kay Poses in Nude Maternity Photos Before Welcoming Son with Late Football Star Spencer Webb
https://www.instagram.com/p/CochQLnuIYU/?utm_source=ig_embed&ig_rid=a900fb8f-6a1d-41ee-8b49-97bc1942a02d laflare1017 Verified Im so thankful that my baby girl is here and she so pretty and healthy 2/8/23 7lbs 2oz ICELAND DAVIS ❤️❤️ #Daddyprincess 👑 8h
Gucci Mane and Wife Keyshia Ka'oir Welcome Their Second Baby and Reveal Name Inspired by Her Brother
LOS ANGELES, CALIFORNIA - DECEMBER 08: Shanina Shaik attends REVOLVE x AT&T PRESENT REVOLVE WINTERLAND on December 08, 2022 in Los Angeles, California. (Photo by Donato Sardella/WireImage for REVOLVE)
Model Shanina Shaik Reveals Most Surprising Part of Motherhood to Baby Son Zai: 'How Easy He's Been'
NBC News' Morgan Radford Welcomes First Baby with Husband David Williams. Credit: Mom365/Andrea Del Valle.
NBC News' Morgan Radford Welcomes First Baby with David Williams: 'In a State of Wondrous Awe'
Halo Marie Cannon
Nick Cannon Welcomes Baby No. 12, His Second with Alyssa Scott: 'Our Lives Are Forever Changed'
Brooklyn, Cruz, Romeo, Harper, Victoria, and David Beckham
All About David and Victoria Beckham's 4 Kids
Nicole Williams English baby
Nicole Williams English and Husband Larry English Welcome First Baby: 'Over the Moon in Love'
SHANINA SHAIK baby
Model Shanina Shaik and Boyfriend Matthew Adesuyan Welcome First Baby, Son Zai: 'So In Love'
Nick Cannon and Alyssa Scott's Daughter Halo Poses in Newborn Shoot
Celebrity Babies Born in 2022
Kaley Cuoco and Tom Pelphey
See All the Photos from Pregnant Kaley Cuoco and Tom Pelphrey's Whimsical Baby Shower
Jasmine Tookes Wedding
Jasmine Tookes' Wedding Was a Victoria's Secret Model Reunion — See Her Star-Studded Bridal Party
Peloton's Selena Samuela Welcomes a Baby Boy: 'My Little Baby Shark'
Peloton's Selena Samuela Welcomes First Baby, Son Torin James: 'My Little Baby Shark'
jessica alba
ABC News' Maggie Rulli Welcomes Her First Baby, Daughter Rosemary: 'Best Early Christmas Present'
'Glee' Alum Ali Stroker and Husband David Perlow Welcome First Baby Together
'Glee' Alum Ali Stroker and Husband David Perlow Welcome First Baby Together: 'We Are So Lucky'