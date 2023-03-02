Jasmine Tookes Welcomes First Baby, Daughter Mia Victoria: 'Prettiest Little Princess'

Jasmine Tookes is officially a mom!

The former Victoria's Secret Angel, 32, and her husband — Snapchat exec Juan David Borrero, son of Ecuadorian vice president Alfredo Borrero — have welcomed their first baby together, the model announced on Instagram Thursday.

The couple welcomed a baby girl, daughter Mia Victoria, on Thursday, Feb. 23, she revealed.

"Mia Victoria 🤎 2*23*23," she captioned the photo, which shows the infant's hand on hers, which is in Borerro's.

A second photo shows the infant grasping onto her mom's pinky, with her hand next to Tookes' engagement and wedding rings, shot in black and white.

Tookes also shared the photo on her Instagram Story, writing, "prettiest little princess." Later, she posted a close-up of flowers and thanked everyone who had congratulated them already.

"Thank you to all our friends and family for so much love. We are so in love with her & are so excited for this next chapter in our lives."

Guests gathered on a beautiful January day in California to celebrate the former Victoria's Secret model at her baby shower.

Rachpoot.com

Tookes, who was dressed in a sleek long white dress for the special day, smiled as she posed with fellow models Josephine Skriver, Shanina Shaik, Sara Sampaio and Kelsey Merritt, who were in attendance to celebrate the first-time mom.

The event included stations with food and sweets that featured pictures of the Tookes throughout her pregnancy. There was also an on-site embroidery artist available to customize onesies for guests.

"Our baby Borrero shower was yesterday & it was perfect🤎 Thank you @theksimonegroupevents for organizing everything & a huge thank you to @carythestylist @nicolesudyka @brook.e.llen & @paigechristine for bringing my Pinterest board to life 😉," she captioned the photo set she shared on Instagram from the event.

This is the first baby for both Tookes and Borrero, who tied the knot in Ecuador in September 2021.