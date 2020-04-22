HGTV Star Jasmine Roth and Husband Brett Roth Welcome Daughter Hazel Lynn: 'Absolutely Perfect'

Image zoom courtesy Jasmine Roth

Jasmine Roth is a mom!

The Hidden Potential star, 35, and her husband Brett Roth have welcomed their first child together, a daughter named Hazel Lynn Roth, her rep confirms to PEOPLE exclusively.

Born at 7:46 p.m. on Tuesday, April 21, Hazel arrived weighing 7 lbs., 3 oz., and measuring 19 inches long.

“It’s a scary time to bring a child into the world when it feels like up is down and down is up, but as soon as we saw her precious face all the fear and anxiety melted away,” Jasmine tells PEOPLE. “We’ve had the best experience at the hospital (thank you healthcare workers!) and can’t wait to return home in the next couple days.”

The new mom continues, “Our family and friends are so supportive over lots of videochats and even though it’s not how we planned, it’s been absolutely perfect. She’s only a couple hours old and loved so much already!”

The couple — who were roommates in college and later tied the knot in 2013 — first shared their pregnancy news in October 2019, with Jasmine telling PEOPLE exclusively, “The word ‘excited’ just doesn’t properly serve the emotions, feelings and overall smile I have been carrying since finding out the news.”

She added that even though she and her husband were “over-the-moon excited,” she also felt “beyond nervous” to start the next phase of her life.

“I’m sure every new mom goes through this, but it’s a wild feeling not knowing what’s going to happen. Already I have learned patience,” Jasmine said. “I have had to let go of control and trust my body, and I know this little one is going to change everything in the best way. We can’t wait for this little one to sweep us off our feet.”

The HGTV star shared another exciting pregnancy update in March: She was having a daughter! “@brettrothofficial and I updated our fam yesterday after our doctor’s appointment (aka our only voyage out of the house this week 😷),” she wrote on Instagram, alongside a sonogram photo of their baby girl on the way.

Image zoom Jasmine Roth (L) and husband Brett Mike Radford

“All looks great. I’ve gained 35 lbs. We go back every week until our due date. Car seat is installed, hospital bags are packed. Now we wait!” she added, giving a shout out to all of the healthcare workers “who are keeping things going so preggo people like me can relax with their feet up” amid the ongoing coronavirus (COVID-19) pandemic.

When it came time to design her daughter’s nursery, Jasmine told PEOPLE in early April that she strayed away from going the traditional route, including everything pink and fragile.

“The idea behind this nursery was to make a really special and safe room for baby girl Roth. We love having our family and friends over, and the thought of this room not being used by everyone wasn’t working for me,” she explained, sharing exclusive photos of the finished space.

“My biggest fear was designing a room that was all lace, bows and frills — that’s just not us!” Jasmine added of herself and her husband.

Image zoom Brett (L) and Jasmine Roth in their daughter’s nursery

Image zoom Jasmine Roth’s daughter’s nursery Mike Radford

While working on projects like these are often a part of Jasmine’s job, she said “getting this nursery done was a great feeling” and “really fun” for her and her husband: “Being new to this whole parenting thing, we’re trying to be as open to advice as possible, and some of the best advice we got was to not overthink the nursery.”

As their due date approached, Jasmine reflected on the uncertainty of life amid the coronavirus outbreak, as she stressed the importance of taking things “one day at a time.”

“I think this means something different to everyone right now, right? For @brettrothofficial and I, we are (patiently) waiting for our little girl to get here — wondering if it would be better if she came today or in 25 days,” the home renovation pro wrote on Instagram at the beginning of April.

“There’s no way to know and worrying won’t help a thing. So we wake up every day hoping for the best and trying to support each other, work really hard, and send love to our friends and family,” Jasmine added. “Just doing whatever we can, cause what else is there to do!?!”