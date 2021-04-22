HGTV's Jasmine Roth, Husband Brett Celebrate Daughter Hazel's 1st Birthday — See the Cute Photos!

The Hidden Potential and Help! I Wrecked My House star shares exclusive photos with PEOPLE from her daughter Hazel Lynn's first birthday party

It's fun to be one — and Jasmine Roth's baby girl!

The Hidden Potential and Help! I Wrecked My House star, 36, shares photos from the occasion exclusively with PEOPLE, featuring sweet photos of her family of three, complete with husband Brett Roth and their daughter Hazel Lynn, who turned 1 year old on Wednesday.

Jasmine and Brett (who were roommates in college and later tied the knot in 2013) welcomed their first baby on April 21, 2020, telling PEOPLE at the time that "as soon as we saw her precious face all the fear and anxiety melted away." They added, "She's only a couple hours old and loved so much already!"

In a blog post dedicated to Hazel on her first birthday, Jasmine shares her disbelief at how quickly her baby girl is growing.

"I can't believe you're already a year old," the proud mom writes. "I know I've told you a thousand times, but the time has gone so fast. You should also know that your dad and I are LITERALLY BESIDE OURSELVES wondering how this day is already here. Seriously, how is today YOUR FIRST BIRTHDAY?!"

Jasmine Roth, Husband Brett Celebrate Daughter Hazel's 1st Birthday Credit: Jo Auger

"In my mind, you made me a mom one second ago and almost two years ago… all at the same time," she adds. "As I sit in your nursery feeding you now, and we look at the picture of your dad when I called him at work to tell him I was pregnant (almost two years ago now), I can't help but tell you the story for the hundredth time…"

"Dad couldn't shout with joy because his office door was open and instead gave me a silent thumbs up while I laughed on the floor of our bathroom," recalls Jasmine. "It was the least planned and most perfect way to start this journey."

Jasmine Roth, Husband Brett Celebrate Daughter Hazel's 1st Birthday Credit: Jo Auger

The HGTV star also reflected on meeting her newborn for the first time after giving birth.

"When they placed you on my chest, fresh from my body and still a part of me, I lost it," she writes. "How were you real?!? How were you mine?!? There literally aren't words for that moment, but I've never cried so hard or been so happy and your little body wiggling in my arms was the best thing imaginable."