Jared Padalecki's Wife Shows Daughter Covered in Marker Just as They're About to Head to Airport

Jared Padalecki's wife, Genevieve Padalecki, was getting her family ready to head to the airport when she discovered their 5-year-old daughter Odette's new body art

By
Angela Andaloro
Angela Andaloro

Angela Andaloro is a Parents News Writer at PEOPLE. Angela has also written about entertainment and parenting at LittleThings, Mom.com, BuzzFeed, and more. In her spare time, she enjoys competing in fantasy sports leagues and watching too much reality TV.

People Editorial Guidelines
Published on November 21, 2022 02:40 PM
Jared Padalecki's Wife Genevieve Shares Look at Daughter Odette Covered as Family Prepares to Travel
Photo: Genevieve Padalecki/instagram, Phillip Chin/Getty

Jared Padalecki and his wife Genevieve Padalecki have a feisty little girl on their hands.

In two posts featured on her Instagram Story Sunday, the mom of three shared a video of her daughter, Odette, 5, sitting on the kitchen counter as the little girl reluctantly revealed green marker drawn all over her face and arm.

"What'd you do?" Genevieve asked her daughter.

"I wanted to color on myself," Odette replied.

Asked why she colored on her body, the 5-year-old said, "Because, um, I colored on myself because I wanted to be a warrior."

"Do you think that's a good idea?" Genevieve asked as she pulled up the kindergartener's sleeve, revealing she'd also colored her arms green.

Never miss a story — sign up for PEOPLE's free daily newsletter to stay up-to-date on the best of what PEOPLE has to offer, from juicy celebrity news to compelling human interest stories.

Jared Padalecki's Wife Genevieve Shares Look at Daughter Odette Covered as Family Prepares to Travel
Genevieve Padalecki/instagram

"No," she sweetly replied.

Genevieve, who also shares sons Austin Shepherd, 8, and Thomas Colton, 10, with her Supernatural alum husband, noted that the coloring incident happened as the family was "about to head to [the] airport."

About an hour later, Genevieve shared a photo of Odette looking up at the camera. While most of her face is cleaned off, a tinge of green remained around her eyes and nose.

"Any advice on how to take off extra marker?" the mom asked her followers, adding a facepalm emoji.

Jared and Genevieve Padalecki with their kids
Jared Padalecki Instagram

In a conversation with PEOPLE in January 2021, the Walker star, 40, talked about being happy to embrace his "homebody" nature with his family.

"During Supernatural, there were some months where I would only see my family for three or four days. That's the reason Jensen [Ackles, his costar] and I wanted to bid a fond farewell to it," Padalecki said at the time.

He added, "We both have wives and three kids and wanted to meet them."

Related Articles
Jared and Genevieve Padalecki with their kids
Jared Padalecki's 3 Kids: Everything to Know
Genevieve Padalecki and Jared Padalecki attend the red carpet at the "SUPERNATURAL" 300TH Episode Celebration at the Pratt Hall on November 16, 2018 in Vancouver, Canada
Jared Padalecki and Genevieve Padalecki's Relationship Timeline
Justin Hartley and daughter
Justin Hartley Opens Up About Daughter Isabella, 18, Leaving for College: 'It's Tough'
Jackson Roloff Says He Loves 'Playing Soccer with My Daddy' as he and Zach Prep for Tournament
Zach Roloff Helps Son Jackson Practice for His First Soccer Tournament — Watch the Sweet Clip!
Jeannie Mai Jenkins at the 2022 Baby2Baby Gala held at Pacific Design Center on November 12, 2022 in Los Angeles, California
Jeannie Mai Jenkins Is Proud to Show Daughter Monaco 'What It Looks Like to Have a Working Mom'
The Winchesters -Drake Rodger as John and Meg Donnelly as Mary
Everything to Know About 'The Winchesters'
Mandatory Credit: Photo by Frank Micelotta/PictureGroup for Fox Sports/Shutterstock (13610461ao) Justin Verlander, Kate Upton,Genevieve Verlander Philadelphia Phillies v Houston Astros, World Series Baseball on Fox, Game 6, Houston, USA - 05 Nov 2022
Kate Upton and Justin Verlander Give First Look at Daughter's Face While Celebrating World Series Win
bachelor in paradise - tyler & shanae
'Bachelor in Paradise' : Kate Gallivan Admits to 'Critical Error' That Could Lead to Split from Logan Palmer
Supernatural's Jensen Ackles and Jeffrey Dean Morgan Reunite for Dinner with Prequel Series Stars
'Supernatural' 's Jensen Ackles and Jeffrey Dean Morgan Reunite for Dinner with Prequel Series Stars
Jensen and Danneel Ackels with their kids
Jensen Ackles' 3 Kids: Everything to Know
Hilarie Burton (L) and Jeffrey Dean Morgan attend the 69th Annual Primetime Emmy Awards - Arrivals at Microsoft Theater on September 17, 2017 in Los Angeles, California
Jeffrey Dean Morgan and Hilarie Burton's Relationship Timeline
Kylie Jenner Says She Experienced Baby Blues After Welcoming Son: 'Crying Every Day'
Kylie Jenner Says She Experienced Baby Blues After Welcoming Son: 'Crying Every Day'
George Clooney and Julia Roberts open up to @hodakotb about parenting as they relate to becoming parents later in life
George Clooney Jokes He Wants to Be 'Out of It' When Daughter Ella Starts Dating
Actor Jensen Ackles (L) and wife actress Danneel Ackles attend the Paley Center for Media's PaleyFest 2011 event honoring "Supernatural" on March 13, 2011 in Beverly Hills, California
Who Is Jensen Ackles' Wife? All About Danneel Ackles
Kate Upton (L) and MLB player Justin Verlander attend the 2016 LACMA Art + Film Gala honoring Robert Irwin and Kathryn Bigelow presented by Gucci at LACMA on October 29, 2016 in Los Angeles, California
Kate Upton and Justin Verlander's Relationship Timeline
Aaron, Genevieve Bachelor in Paradise
A Double Date Shakes Up 2 'Bachelor in Paradise' Relationships After the First Rose Ceremony