Jared Padalecki's Wife Shows Daughter Covered in Marker Just as They're About to Head to Airport

Jared Padalecki and his wife Genevieve Padalecki have a feisty little girl on their hands.

In two posts featured on her Instagram Story Sunday, the mom of three shared a video of her daughter, Odette, 5, sitting on the kitchen counter as the little girl reluctantly revealed green marker drawn all over her face and arm.

"What'd you do?" Genevieve asked her daughter.

"I wanted to color on myself," Odette replied.

Asked why she colored on her body, the 5-year-old said, "Because, um, I colored on myself because I wanted to be a warrior."

"Do you think that's a good idea?" Genevieve asked as she pulled up the kindergartener's sleeve, revealing she'd also colored her arms green.

"No," she sweetly replied.

Genevieve, who also shares sons Austin Shepherd, 8, and Thomas Colton, 10, with her Supernatural alum husband, noted that the coloring incident happened as the family was "about to head to [the] airport."

About an hour later, Genevieve shared a photo of Odette looking up at the camera. While most of her face is cleaned off, a tinge of green remained around her eyes and nose.

"Any advice on how to take off extra marker?" the mom asked her followers, adding a facepalm emoji.

In a conversation with PEOPLE in January 2021, the Walker star, 40, talked about being happy to embrace his "homebody" nature with his family.

"During Supernatural, there were some months where I would only see my family for three or four days. That's the reason Jensen [Ackles, his costar] and I wanted to bid a fond farewell to it," Padalecki said at the time.

He added, "We both have wives and three kids and wanted to meet them."