Jared Padalecki‘s new role: Superdad!

The Supernatural star and his wife Genevieve Cortese welcomed a son, Thomas Colton Padalecki, on Monday, March 19, his rep confirms to PEOPLE exclusively.

Baby boy weighed in at 8 lbs., 6 oz.

After announcing that they were expecting, Padalecki, 29, and Cortese, 31, requested fans contribute to St. Jude’s Research Hospital in lieu of gifts.

Thus far, fans have raised over $40,000 for the hospital, and the couple plans to match the final total.



Padalecki wed former Supernatural costar Cortese in February 2010 in Sun Valley, Idaho.