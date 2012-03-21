Jared Padalecki Welcomes Son Thomas Colton
The Supernatural star and his wife Genevieve Cortese welcomed a son, Thomas Colton Padalecki, on Monday, March 19, his rep confirms to PEOPLE exclusively.
|
Jared Padalecki‘s new role: Superdad!
The Supernatural star and his wife Genevieve Cortese welcomed a son, Thomas Colton Padalecki, on Monday, March 19, his rep confirms to PEOPLE exclusively.
Baby boy weighed in at 8 lbs., 6 oz.
After announcing that they were expecting, Padalecki, 29, and Cortese, 31, requested fans contribute to St. Jude’s Research Hospital in lieu of gifts.
Thus far, fans have raised over $40,000 for the hospital, and the couple plans to match the final total.
Padalecki wed former Supernatural costar Cortese in February 2010 in Sun Valley, Idaho.
— Alla Byrne with reporting by Monica Rizzo