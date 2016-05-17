January Jones' 4-Year-Old Son Xander Already Has His Own Beauty Routine - Including Baths with Mom and Moisturizer

January Jones has a pretty impressive beauty routine, and it’s already rubbing off on 4½-year-old son Xander Dane.

The Last Man on Earth actress, 38, says motherhood hasn’t had a huge impact on her primping schedule — in part because she’s incorporated Xander into it.

“I am definitely more efficient with my time, but I am still pretty regimented in my routine, so the difference now is that he’s added in,” she tells PEOPLE exclusively in this week’s issue.

At the top of the list for the mother-son duo’s routine? Bath time.

“I like having my baths, and he takes them with me,” says Jones, who’s shown her love of the relaxing ritual on Instagram.

The two are also huge on moisturizer, with the former Mad Men star noting, “I’m really strict about getting him moisturized.”

In fact, the skincare step is probably the star’s biggest beauty priority. After all, her beauty philosophy is “over-moisturize” — and she indulges in skincare as pricey as $795.

Jones, who just landed a gig as spokeswoman for luxury hair-care line Kérastase, is also getting her adventurous son into a hair groove. Describing Xander’s hair as “a bit darker than mine, and very fine,” Jones says he gets to pick his haircuts.

“When we go to the barbershop, he gets to choose his own hairstyle, and he gets a kick out of that and he takes great pride in that,” she says, admitting, “I may be over-grooming him. I don’t know!”

Not only does her son have a say in his hair choices, but Jones would let him weigh in on hers. The actress and hair-color chameleon says that if Xander wanted her to try green hair — a color she hasn’t tried and would “never” of her own choosing — she would do it for him.

“Maybe I would do green tips,” Jones says. “The problem is, I would probably try it and he’d be like, ‘Mom, you can’t do that.’ ”

Lucky for the fitness-conscious and fashion-forward actress, Xander is more concerned with where Mom is headed than what she’s wearing when he sees her all dolled up.

“He’s like, ‘Mom, you look pretty! Where are you going?’ ” she says. “He gets bummed out … but I think it’s good for them to miss you occasionally.”

