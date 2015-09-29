"It's a fair age, I think. But he can go on tagging trips on the boat maybe," she tells PEOPLE

January Jones Says Her Son Wants to Swim with Sharks: 'He Has to Wait Until He's 10'

Though January Jones has gotten quite familiar with the 1950s and 1960s from her time starring on Mad Men, her 4-year-old son Xander Dane is fond of a different era — the Jurassic one!

“He knows all the names of every dinosaur, and he wants to be a real dinosaur scientist when he grows up,” Jones, 37, told reporters at Oceana‘s A Concert for Our Oceans event in Beverly Hills on Monday night.

“Not a paleontologist, but a scientist for real dinosaurs. So, he’s dreaming big.”

So where did this love of dangerous animals come from? From his mother of course! Jones is an avid fan of sharks, and she passed that (along with some dinosaur love) on to her son.

“We read a lot of books about sharks and dinosaurs. He wants to go swimming with sharks with me, but I’ve told him he has to wait until he’s 10,” she tells PEOPLE.

“It’s a fair age, I think. But he can go on tagging trips on the boat maybe.”

Jones attended the Oceana event hosted by Seth MacFarlane alongside other stars like Diane Lane, Amanda Seyfried, and Kristen Bell, who all helped raise funds and awareness for conserving the open waters.

“I’m not a daredevil. I like jet skiing,” The Last Man on Earth star shares. “I don’t love to scuba dive. I just get a little claustrophobic. When I do trips with Oceana, I usually free dive and hold my breath.”

The actress adds with a laugh, “[I can’t hold my breath] for too long. It would be like a minute, tops.”