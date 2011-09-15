January Jones Welcomes a Son

The Mad Men star delivered son Xander Dane on Tuesday

By Sarah Michaud
Updated December 02, 2020 01:30 AM
Credit: Jason Merritt/Getty

And baby makes two.

Mad Men star January Jones welcomed her first child on Tuesday, her rep confirms to PEOPLE.

Son Xander Dane Jones and the new mom are “doing great,” the rep says.

Jones, 33, chose to keep the sex of her baby under wraps, remarking “it’s going to be a surprise for me” during a June interview.

The actress announced the pregnancy in April. A source told PEOPLE at the time, “She s really looking forward to this new chapter in her life as a single mom.”

Reporting by BLAINE ZUCKERMAN

