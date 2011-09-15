And baby makes two.

Mad Men star January Jones welcomed her first child on Tuesday, her rep confirms to PEOPLE.

Get push notifications with news, features and more.

Son Xander Dane Jones and the new mom are “doing great,” the rep says.

Jones, 33, chose to keep the sex of her baby under wraps, remarking “it’s going to be a surprise for me” during a June interview.

The actress announced the pregnancy in April. A source told PEOPLE at the time, “She s really looking forward to this new chapter in her life as a single mom.”