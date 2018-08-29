Back-to-School Cool! January Jones Shares Rare Photo of Son on First Day of First Grade

Xander Dane is dabbing his way into first grade!

January Jones‘ only child, who turns 7 next month, is expertly striking the trendy dance pose in a photo his mom shared to Instagram on Wednesday.

Dressed in dark slacks, a red shirt and a blue jacket, the little boy — whom Jones rarely shares images of — covers his face with his arm and holds up a chalkboard sign reading, “FIRST DAY of 1st grade 2018.”

“Dab 🕺,” the 40-year-old Mad Men alum and proud mom wrote alongside the cute snapshot.

Since welcoming Xander in 2011, the actress has kept the father of her only child private. In 2017, Jones opened up about being a single mom and admitted she doesn’t see a gap in her son’s development as a result of her not having a romantic partner.

“Xander has a lot of bro time with the neighbor dads and my dad, who is super young. It’s good to have strong women around a man to teach him to respect women,” the Last Man on Earth star explained. “He doesn’t have a male person saying, ‘Don’t cry’ or, ‘You throw like a girl.’ All those s–ty things that dads accidentally do.”

In fact, Jones said Xander may not even need a stepfather. “I just don’t feel I need a partner,” she admitted.

In May 2016, the star told PEOPLE motherhood hasn’t had a huge impact on her beauty routine — in part because she’s incorporated Xander into it.

“I am definitely more efficient with my time, but I am still pretty regimented in my routine, so the difference now is that he’s added in,” she said at the time.

At the top of the list for the mother-son duo’s routine? Bath time. “I like having my baths, and he takes them with me,” said Jones, who has shown her love of the relaxing ritual on Instagram.