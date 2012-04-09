Hollywood's Extreme Moms
JANUARY ATE HER PLACENTA
When asked how she juggles a grueling work schedule with first-time motherhood, former the star responded with an unexpected pick-me-up: She ate her placenta. "I have a great doula who makes sure I'm eating well, with vitamins and teas, and with placenta capsulation," she told PEOPLE in 2012. "We're the only mammals who don't ingest our own placentas."
ALICIA FED HER SON FROM HER MOUTH
In an online video posted on her website, the actress, who practices premastication, is seen chewing food then feeding it – mouth-to-mouth – to then-10-month-old son Bear Blu. "He crawls across the room to attack my mouth if I'm eating," she wrote on her blog.
MAYIM NURSED HER SON UNTIL HE WAS 4-YEARS-OLD
As a working mom to two boys – Miles, 10, and Fred, 7, – Big Bang Theory actress Mayim Bialik is quite open about her belief in attachment parenting, which includes natural birth, bed sharing and, for Bialik, still breastfeeding Fred until he was 4-years-old. "Nursing is natural and beautiful and wonderful," she wrote on her blog.
SNOOKI PREPPED FOR MOTHERHOOD WITH A DOLL
Nicole "Snooki" Polizzi wasn't wasting any time preparing for the arrival of her bundle of joy. While filming her Jersey Shore spin-off, the colorfully clad and heeled reality star stepped out in Jersey City, N.J., pushing a fake doll in a stroller. And she didn't stop there. During a shopping trip, she swapped doll duty with then-fiancé Jionni LaValle.
KOURTNEY SLEEPS WITH HER 2-YEAR-OLD
Despite sister Khloe Kardashian's disapproval, the reality star was so attached to then-2-year-old son Mason that she slept with him – minus former boyfriend Scott Disick. "I know that having Mason sleep in my bed might be a controversial topic. But I have to be honest: I just love that time," she told PEOPLE in 2010.
HOLLY SUCKED SNOT FROM HER KIDS' NOSES
Talk about TMI! During a 2011 episode of The Talk, former cohost Holly Robinson Peete let her fellow gabbers in on a little secret from her parenting playbook. "True mommy confession … when my kids were babies, when they would be real congested, I used to suck the snot out of their noses," she revealed. "The pump thing didn't work! I couldn't get a good angle on it."
KATIE LETS SURI WEAR HEELS & MAKEUP
No stylist, no problem! In an Elle magazine interview, Katie Holmes revealed she often relies on now-10-year-old daughter Suri for fashion advice. Not surprising, considering the fashionista-in-training has picked out all of her own clothes since she was 1 ½. Holmes even lets her "strong-willed" girl experiment with makeup and low-heeled pumps.
TORI IGNORED DOCTOR'S ORDERS ABOUT SEX
Just one month after welcoming daughter Hattie, 4, Tori Spelling and husband Dean McDermott were shocked to find out they were expecting yet again after disregarding the doctor's orders to wait six weeks before having sex. "I can dispel the old wives' tale that you can't get pregnant while you're breastfeeding," she joked on the Today show.
GWEN DYES HER SON'S HAIR
Known for her signature platinum locks, it only makes sense that rocker Gwen Stefani would let son Kingston dye his hair too. After sporting a bleach blond do for years, the then-5½-year-old even experimented with a blue Mohawk before cutting everything off and letting his natural dark brown mane grow in.