Hollywood's Extreme Moms

From January Jones taking placenta vitamins to Alicia Silverstone bird-feeding her son, see which celebs practice unusual (and sometimes controversial) parenting methods
By Karen J. Quan and Jenisha Watts Updated January 25, 2022 02:08 PM

JANUARY ATE HER PLACENTA

When asked how she juggles a grueling work schedule with first-time motherhood, former the star responded with an unexpected pick-me-up: She ate her placenta. "I have a great doula who makes sure I'm eating well, with vitamins and teas, and with placenta capsulation," she told PEOPLE in 2012. "We're the only mammals who don't ingest our own placentas."

ALICIA FED HER SON FROM HER MOUTH

In an online video posted on her website, the actress, who practices premastication, is seen chewing food then feeding it – mouth-to-mouth – to then-10-month-old son Bear Blu. "He crawls across the room to attack my mouth if I'm eating," she wrote on her blog.

MAYIM NURSED HER SON UNTIL HE WAS 4-YEARS-OLD

As a working mom to two boys – Miles, 10, and Fred, 7, – Big Bang Theory actress Mayim Bialik is quite open about her belief in attachment parenting, which includes natural birth, bed sharing and, for Bialik, still breastfeeding Fred until he was 4-years-old. "Nursing is natural and beautiful and wonderful," she wrote on her blog.

SNOOKI PREPPED FOR MOTHERHOOD WITH A DOLL

Nicole "Snooki" Polizzi wasn't wasting any time preparing for the arrival of her bundle of joy. While filming her Jersey Shore spin-off, the colorfully clad and heeled reality star stepped out in Jersey City, N.J., pushing a fake doll in a stroller. And she didn't stop there. During a shopping trip, she swapped doll duty with then-fiancé Jionni LaValle.

KOURTNEY SLEEPS WITH HER 2-YEAR-OLD

Despite sister Khloe Kardashian's disapproval, the reality star was so attached to then-2-year-old son Mason that she slept with him – minus former boyfriend Scott Disick. "I know that having Mason sleep in my bed might be a controversial topic. But I have to be honest: I just love that time," she told PEOPLE in 2010.

HOLLY SUCKED SNOT FROM HER KIDS' NOSES

Talk about TMI! During a 2011 episode of The Talk, former cohost Holly Robinson Peete let her fellow gabbers in on a little secret from her parenting playbook. "True mommy confession … when my kids were babies, when they would be real congested, I used to suck the snot out of their noses," she revealed. "The pump thing didn't work! I couldn't get a good angle on it."

KATIE LETS SURI WEAR HEELS & MAKEUP

No stylist, no problem! In an Elle magazine interview, Katie Holmes revealed she often relies on now-10-year-old daughter Suri for fashion advice. Not surprising, considering the fashionista-in-training has picked out all of her own clothes since she was 1 ½. Holmes even lets her "strong-willed" girl experiment with makeup and low-heeled pumps.

TORI IGNORED DOCTOR'S ORDERS ABOUT SEX

Just one month after welcoming daughter Hattie, 4, Tori Spelling and husband Dean McDermott were shocked to find out they were expecting yet again after disregarding the doctor's orders to wait six weeks before having sex. "I can dispel the old wives' tale that you can't get pregnant while you're breastfeeding," she joked on the Today show.

GWEN DYES HER SON'S HAIR

Known for her signature platinum locks, it only makes sense that rocker Gwen Stefani would let son Kingston dye his hair too. After sporting a bleach blond do for years, the then-5½-year-old even experimented with a blue Mohawk before cutting everything off and letting his natural dark brown mane grow in.

