Janet Montgomery is going to be a mom!

The British actress, who currently stars in NBC’s New Amsterdam, and boyfriend Joe Fox are expecting their first child in late winter.

“We are absolutely thrilled to be able to finally share the news and [I] couldn’t be more excited for this next chapter in my life,” Montgomery, 33, tells PEOPLE.

“I’ve always wanted to be a mother but didn’t expect to be lucky enough to do this with my best friend,” added the mother-to-be, who has starred in This Is Us, The Romanoffs and Salem.

Montgomery and copywriter Fox, 34, have been dating for nearly one year.

The pregnant star revealed a peek of her baby bump on Instagram recently when she shared a photo of the couple’s matching fox tattoos.

“Find a man who loves you this much. Don’t settle for less,” Montgomery captioned a separate snapshot showing Fox’s tattoo of her surname on his arm.

New Amsterdam airs Tuesdays at 10 p.m. EST on NBC.