Janet Jackson Wishes 'Beautiful' Son Eissa a Happy 5th Birthday: 'You're Mama's Luv'
"You're growing up so fast. Such an intelligent beautiful boy. Wishing you a life full of magical moments," the singer wrote of her son on Instagram
Janet Jackson is sending love to her little boy on his birthday.
On Monday, the 55-year-old singer paid tribute to her son Eissa, whom she shares with ex Wissam Al Mana, as he celebrated his 5th birthday.
The "Rhythm Nation" artist posted a sweet message to Instagram in honor of her son's special day, writing, "You're growing up so fast. Such an intelligent beautiful boy. Wishing you a life full of magical moments."
"You're Mama's Luv. Happy 5th Birthday baby!" she added alongside a series of vibrant emojis, including a balloon, kissing face and various hearts.
Several of Jackson's famous friends wished Eissa a happy birthday in the comments of the photo.
"We love you Eissa! Happy Birthday ❤️," Ciara wrote, while Yvette Nicole Brown replied, "Time has flown! Happy birthday, little one! 🎈"
Busta Rhymes dropped a string of emojis: "❤️❤️❤️❤️❤️❤️🎂🎂🎂🎂🎉🎉🎉🎉"
Jackson's birthday message comes two days after she dropped the first full trailer for her upcoming documentary, JANET, which will air over two nights beginning Jan. 28 on Lifetime and A&E, commemorating the 40th anniversary celebration of her debut album.
The teaser includes interview snippets from Missy Elliott, Mariah Carey, Paula Abdul and more speaking about Janet's iconic music career. The five-time Grammy winner also details the emotional struggles she faced during her rise to fame, calling it "a side that no one's ever seen."
The documentary — which the trailer says is more than "five years in the making," featuring "never before seen footage" — was announced in March 2020 and was filmed around the time of the death of her father, Joe Jackson, in June 2018.