Janet Jackson Wishes 'Beautiful' Son Eissa a Happy 5th Birthday: 'You're Mama's Luv'

"You're growing up so fast. Such an intelligent beautiful boy. Wishing you a life full of magical moments," the singer wrote of her son on Instagram

By Georgia Slater January 03, 2022 05:39 PM
Janet Jackson
| Credit: Axelle/Bauer-Griffin/FilmMagic

Janet Jackson is sending love to her little boy on his birthday.

On Monday, the 55-year-old singer paid tribute to her son Eissa, whom she shares with ex Wissam Al Mana, as he celebrated his 5th birthday.

The "Rhythm Nation" artist posted a sweet message to Instagram in honor of her son's special day, writing, "You're growing up so fast. Such an intelligent beautiful boy. Wishing you a life full of magical moments."

"You're Mama's Luv. Happy 5th Birthday baby!" she added alongside a series of vibrant emojis, including a balloon, kissing face and various hearts.

RELATED: Janet Jackson Reveals 'Incredibly Musical' 3-Year-Old Son Eissa Takes Cello Lessons

Several of Jackson's famous friends wished Eissa a happy birthday in the comments of the photo.

"We love you Eissa! Happy Birthday ❤️," Ciara wrote, while Yvette Nicole Brown replied, "Time has flown! Happy birthday, little one! 🎈"

Busta Rhymes dropped a string of emojis: "❤️❤️❤️❤️❤️❤️🎂🎂🎂🎂🎉🎉🎉🎉"

Jackson's birthday message comes two days after she dropped the first full trailer for her upcoming documentaryJANET, which will air over two nights beginning Jan. 28 on Lifetime and A&E, commemorating the 40th anniversary celebration of her debut album.

The teaser includes interview snippets from Missy ElliottMariah CareyPaula Abdul and more speaking about Janet's iconic music career. The five-time Grammy winner also details the emotional struggles she faced during her rise to fame, calling it "a side that no one's ever seen." 

The documentary — which the trailer says is more than "five years in the making," featuring "never before seen footage" — was announced in March 2020 and was filmed around the time of the death of her father, Joe Jackson, in June 2018. 

