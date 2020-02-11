Janet Jackson Reveals 'Incredibly Musical' 3-Year-Old Son Eissa Takes Cello Lessons

Janet Jackson‘s little one just might be following in his mother’s legendary footsteps.

During her Monday night appearance on The Tonight Show Starring Jimmy Fallon, the superstar, 53, opened up about her 3-year-old son Eissa’s budding love for music.

“Are you kidding me?” Jackson responded when Fallon asked if little Eissa is interested in tunes. “He loves music,” she said before revealing that Questlove — the frontman of Fallon’s house band The Roots — actually gifted Eissa with something special.

“Quest, as a matter of fact gave him a beautiful set, a drum kit,” she said. “He loves it.” When Fallon quickly joked that he would send Eissa a harmonica, Jackson responded, “He has that already,” as she cracked a smile. “He’s incredibly musical.”

“First it was the violin — all this he chose,” she began. “At 3?” Fallon asked.

“No, this was at 2,” Jackson clarified. “First he chose the violin. He loves classical music. First day of school, he took the violin to school. Third day of school, he says, ‘Mama, I want to take a cello to school.’ I said, ‘Baby, you don’t have a cello.’ He says, ‘I’ll take one but turn my violin into a cello, please Mama.'”

Thinking resourcefully, Jackson’s assistant Terry was able to save the day for Eissa.

“My assistant Terry — we were rushing for his class and she took a straw and taped it to the bottom of the violin,” Jackson recalled. “He loved it. He was posing. He took it to school.”

Jackson says little Eissa told her second assistant Shanti that his “Mama” would indeed buy him the new instrument. “So he has a cello,” Jackson concluded.

“Long story short, baby gets what he wants,” Fallon quipped. “He takes cello lessons. He loves his cello lessons,” Jackson said.

Image zoom Janet Jackson Andrew Lipovsky/NBC/Getty

Jackson also discussed her newly announced, upcoming tour and the release of her album Black Diamond.

“Black diamond, it’s the toughest of the stones, of the diamonds to cut,” she explained of her album’s title. “I heard that immediately as, ‘It’s hard to hurt, to destroy.'”

“In my recent years, I’ve come to realize that I’m incredibly strong and I see myself as this rock,” she said to which the audience applauded. “Just rough around the edges and I just want to share some of my strengths and stories.”

Image zoom Janet Jackson Jeff Kravitz/FilmMagic

Image zoom Janet Jackson Splash News Online

The tour, which kicks off this summer in Miami, will include an entirely new production featuring both new and familiar music from the star as well as a special performance of her 1989 album, Rhythm Nation 1814, which recently celebrated its 30th anniversary.

When Fallon asked the music legend to detail what will make her performance “special,” she teased, “You’ll have to come and see what that means.”

Jackson shared a post on Instagram announcing both her new album and tour ahead of her Tonight Show appearance on Monday.

“I’ve heard all your wishes and now from my lips to your ears,” she wrote. “I’m working on my new album and going on a brand new World Tour this summer!”

The star also revealed the one hope she has for her fans as they attend her show.

“Whatever stress, troubles in their life, for those two hours just to leave them all behind and hopefully they’ll have an incredible time,” she told the talk show host.