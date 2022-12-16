Janet Jackson Says Son Eissa Doesn't Know Mom Is Famous, But Friends Are 'Putting It Together'

Janet Jackson opens up about what her 5-year-old son Eissa understands about her fame

By
Angela Andaloro
Angela Andaloro

Angela Andaloro is a Parents News Writer at PEOPLE.

People Editorial Guidelines
Published on December 16, 2022 01:48 PM
Janet Jackson
Janet Jackson. Photo: Dave J Hogan/Getty

Janet Jackson's little boy hasn't quite wrapped his head around his mom's icon status.

Appearing on Today Friday morning to discuss her recently announced Together Again tour this spring, her first in nearly four years, the "That's the Way Love Goes" singer talked about how part of the growth that's happened throughout her career has been becoming a mom.

The Today crew asked Jackson if her son Eissa, 5, has "put it together" when it comes to who his mom is and the caliber of her fame.

"I think his friends are starting to put it together for him," the 56-year-old shared. "Because I've kept him away from it, actually."

Jackson welcomed son Eissa, 5, in January 2017 with ex-husband Wissam Al Mana.

Elsewhere in the interview, the "Rhythm Nation" singer confirms "there will be new music," ready in time for the tour.

Appearing on the cover of Essence's July/August issue earlier this year, Jackson said that while she remains passionate about her career, it's taken a backseat to motherhood in recent years.

"Even though it's something that I absolutely love, it still is my work, my job," she explained. "There will be music at some point. Exactly when? I can't say just yet, but there will be. I love it too much not to do it. This is all I know. There's so much that I want to do — but my number one job is being a mama."

janet-jackson-disneyland
Janet Jackson. Disney

Jackson has largely remained out of the spotlight since welcoming Eissa, and a source told PEOPLE in February that motherhood has brought the star a new perspective.

"While a career entertainer and workhorse, she has taken to being a parent with the same passion," said the insider at the time. "She is so happy and has found new meaning in her life."

To celebrate his birthday in January, Jackson shared a sweet message via Instagram, writing: "You're growing up so fast. Such an intelligent beautiful boy. Wishing you a life full of magical moments."

The "Together Again" singer previously revealed that Eissa "loves music," and has even been practicing the drums on a kit given to him by Questlove.

