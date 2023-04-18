Janet Jackson Says She Loves 'Everything' About Being a Mom to 6-Year-Old Son Eissa

Janet Jackson is basking in the glow of motherhood.

The pop legend took Today host Sheinelle Jones behind the scenes (and onto the stage!) of her Together Again tour Monday at the Hard Rock Live in Hollywood, Fla., and discussed the joys of being mom to her 6-year-old son Eissa.

"Maybe it's because I'm not as shy as I used to be so I'm a little bit more open and just sharing more of my life than I ever did before," Jackson, 56, said about why she now feels more comfortable sharing details of her personal life with Eissa, adding, "and having my own family now ..."

Jones noted that over the years Jackson has been labeled as a "singer, Grammy-winner, actor, producer, fashion icon, philanthropist, mom." Yet the "That's The Way Love Goes" singer told her that "mama" is the one she prizes far ahead of any other.

"I think they all have a place, but the one that gives me the greatest gratification is mama," Jackson said with a relaxed smile. "That's it. I said, mama."

As for what she enjoys the most about that special title, Jackson added "Everything. Every — when they're tired. When you need a break. I just love it all. I love it all."

Jackson welcomed son Eissa in January 2017 with her ex-husband Wissam Al Mana.

"When you're in that moment, you see something special happens, I'm like, 'Oh my God,' and I know I'm going to remember this for the rest of my life — sorry I'm getting emotional because I'm thinking of one thing in particular," Jackson continued about the life-changing moment.

"I'll never forget it. It's just so beautiful," she added. "I just thought, 'That's my baby. That's — you're making me emotional."

As a mother of three herself, Jones, 44, agreed with Jackson that the arrival of a baby "puts everything in perspective."

"That's the highest for me, being a mama," Jackson shared again, her voice wavering with emotion.

Jackson then took Jones, a fellow dancer, on a tour backstage, showing the Today show host around her dressing room and holding up items like her "opening catsuit" for the shows. After learning some moves, the segment culminated with Jones performing on stage with Jackson as a backup dancer during "Together Again."

The outing marked Jackson's first time on tour since her fall 2019 run of shows in celebration of the 30th anniversary of Janet Jackson's Rhythm Nation 1814.

Jackson announced the tour back in December when she shared that the 33-date trip around North America will have her touching down in New York, Los Angeles, Austin, Toronto, and beyond as she's joined by hip-hop heavyweight Ludacris.

"You guys, I miss you so much, I am so excited to see you," Janet said in an Instagram video revealing the news to her fans. "You guys have no idea, I've missed you so much, so much, and I can't wait to be with you. I'm so excited."

During another appearance on Today in December, the singer talked more about how life with Eissa has changed her — and how he's gradually starting to realize the huge level of her fame.

"I think his friends are starting to put it together for him," Jackson shared. "Because I've kept him away from it, actually."

Appearing on the cover of Essence's July/August issue last year, Jackson expressed similar comments about her career and how it is now taking a backseat to motherhood.

"Even though it's something that I absolutely love, it still is my work, my job," she explained. "There will be music at some point. Exactly when? I can't say just yet, but there will be. I love it too much not to do it. This is all I know. There's so much that I want to do — but my number one job is being a mama."