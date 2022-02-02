"She is so happy and has found new meaning in her life," a music insider tells PEOPLE of the mom of one

Janet Jackson's Life 'Has Changed a Lot' Since Welcoming Son Eissa, Says Source: He Is 'Her World'

Motherhood is bringing Janet Jackson a new perspective.

In Jackson's newest documentary titled Janet, which was released over the weekend, the singer opens up about various topics for the first time ranging from her career to her complicated relationships with her late father Joe and brother Michael.

Now, following its release, a Jackson family source tells PEOPLE that while her career was on the forefront throughout her life, that's changed since the birth of her 5-year-old son Eissa.

"Janet has changed a lot since her son was born. She is beyond happy," the source says.

Janet Jackson

They also add that she "loves being a mom" and that he is "her world."

Adds another music source, "While a career entertainer and workhorse, she has taken to being a parent with the same passion. She is so happy and has found new meaning in her life."

Earlier this month, the "Rhythm Nation" singer shared a sweet message to Instagram in honor of Eissa's birthday, writing, "You're growing up so fast. Such an intelligent beautiful boy. Wishing you a life full of magical moments."

"You're Mama's Luv. Happy 5th Birthday baby!" she added.

"Are you kidding me?" Jackson responded when Fallon asked if little Eissa is interested in tunes. "He loves music," she said before revealing that Questlove — the frontman of Fallon's house band The Roots — actually gifted Eissa with something special.

"Quest, as a matter of fact gave him a beautiful set, a drum kit," she said. "He loves it." When Fallon quickly joked that he would send Eissa a harmonica, Jackson responded, "He has that already," as she cracked a smile. "He's incredibly musical."