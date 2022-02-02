Janet Jackson's Life 'Has Changed a Lot' Since Welcoming Son Eissa, Says Source: He Is 'Her World'
Motherhood is bringing Janet Jackson a new perspective.
In Jackson's newest documentary titled Janet, which was released over the weekend, the singer opens up about various topics for the first time ranging from her career to her complicated relationships with her late father Joe and brother Michael.
Now, following its release, a Jackson family source tells PEOPLE that while her career was on the forefront throughout her life, that's changed since the birth of her 5-year-old son Eissa.
"Janet has changed a lot since her son was born. She is beyond happy," the source says.
Subscribe to our new 12-episode weekly podcast, Me Becoming Mom, to hear celebrity moms open up exclusively to PEOPLE about their extraordinary roads to motherhood.
They also add that she "loves being a mom" and that he is "her world."
Jackson co-parents Eissa in London with ex Wissam Al Mana, who does not appear in the documentary. The former couple quietly wed in 2012 and split in April 2017, about three months after Jackson gave birth to Eissa. Her ill-fated marriages to James DeBarge and René Elizondo Jr. on the other hand are mentioned.
Adds another music source, "While a career entertainer and workhorse, she has taken to being a parent with the same passion. She is so happy and has found new meaning in her life."
Earlier this month, the "Rhythm Nation" singer shared a sweet message to Instagram in honor of Eissa's birthday, writing, "You're growing up so fast. Such an intelligent beautiful boy. Wishing you a life full of magical moments."
"You're Mama's Luv. Happy 5th Birthday baby!" she added.
RELATED VIDEO: Janet Jackson's New Doc Takes a Look Inside Her and Brother Michael's Famous Collab
Jackson also opened up about her son's musical talents in February 2020 during an appearance on The Tonight Show Starring Jimmy Fallon.
"Are you kidding me?" Jackson responded when Fallon asked if little Eissa is interested in tunes. "He loves music," she said before revealing that Questlove — the frontman of Fallon's house band The Roots — actually gifted Eissa with something special.
"Quest, as a matter of fact gave him a beautiful set, a drum kit," she said. "He loves it." When Fallon quickly joked that he would send Eissa a harmonica, Jackson responded, "He has that already," as she cracked a smile. "He's incredibly musical."
The music source also says that the "All For You" singer "will not give up her career" and will "continue to make time" for it as well as for her family. She will also "involve her son in the entertainment business if he wants it down the road and it works out."
- Jennifer Lopez on What She'd Like to Teach Her Kids About Love: 'I Believe Love Rules All'
- Janet Jackson's Life 'Has Changed a Lot' Since Welcoming Son Eissa, Says Source: He Is 'Her World'
- Why These Natural Hair Stylists Want Black Women to Ditch Raw Oils and Butters
- Johnny Knoxville on Possibly Retiring from Jackass Franchise: 'I've Put My Family Through Enough'