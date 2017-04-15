Meet Eissa! Janet Jackson Shares First Photo of Son Days After Split from Husband

Janet Jackson‘s son Eissa has made his debut!

The singer shared a photo of her first child on social media Friday along with the sweet caption: “My baby and me after nap time.”

Jackson’s 14-week-old baby boy adorably yawned as he looks at the camera for a selfie.

PEOPLE exclusively confirmed that Jackson and estranged husband Wissam Al Mana welcomed Eissa on Jan. 3.

In February, a source told PEOPLE that the mother-son pair are doing “really good,” and that “she absolutely loves” motherhood.

“We thank God for our blessing,” Jackson, 50, told PEOPLE when she shared a baby bump photo exclusively with PEOPLE in October.

Months later in April, PEOPLE confirmed Jackson and Al Mana’s split after nearly five years of marriage. She wed the Qatari businessman in 2012, and news of their first child’s impending arrival was reported in May.