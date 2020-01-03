Janet Jackson Calls Son Eissa the 'Greatest Gift of All' on His 3rd Birthday

Janet Jackson is showing love for her son as he turns 3.

On Friday, the Grammy winner, 53, celebrated her son Eissa Al Mana‘s birthday by sharing a throwback photo of her baby bump paired with a heartfelt caption.

“3 yrs ago today God blessed me, at the age of 50, with the greatest gift of all. My baby!” she wrote. “Happy Bday sweetheart. Mama loves you more than anything else in this world! 🖤🖤🖤.”

Jackson welcomed her first child in 2017, her rep revealed exclusively to PEOPLE at the time, saying the new mom was “thrilled” to welcome Eissa into the world after a “stress-free, healthy delivery.”

The singer, who shares Eissa with ex Wissam Al Mana, previously expressed her passion for caring for her child no matter how “tiring” it can become — she even bypasses hiring a nanny to pitch in.

“I’ve always been a patient person, but there’s more patience that you have to have [in motherhood] and I never knew I was as patient as I really am,” the singer said in November. “He’s first and foremost in my life. I get up, I go to sleep — everything is about him. He comes first in my life.”

During the same interview, which aired on Australia’s Carrie & Tommy, Jackson described her son as an “incredibly musical” little boy who “loves watching the band” and is a fan of “the drums, violin, guitar” and “piano.”

According to the proud mom, Eissa even plays instruments himself.

“He makes up melodies, he carries a tune, he has really good pitch,” she added, sharing that Eissa even “does this thing that my brother [Michael Jackson] did from ‘[They Don’t] Care About Us,’ the march and the hand.”

“He does a few things. He does the head [movement]. He loves ‘Smooth Criminal’ and the ‘Oooo,’” Jackson said — but if her son doesn’t want to go into music himself, that’s more than okay with her: “It’s really about what he wants to do with his life.”

As for the lessons she tries to instill in her child, the music legend listed “Keeping God very close to you” and “respecting others but also make sure they respect you.”

“There’s so much — it can go on and on,” she said of the key morals she hopes to teach Eissa. “Always follow your heart. Listen to your gut.”