Janet Jackson Celebrates Son Eissa's 6th Birthday with Sweet Tribute: 'So Proud of Who You Are'

Janet Jackson is celebrating her son on his special day.

The music icon celebrated her son Eissa on his 6th birthday Tuesday with an Instagram post, simply captioning her photo, "🫶🏽."

"To my beautiful baby Eissa, Happy 6th Birthday!" she wrote in her message. "I LUV you and I'm so proud of who you are!"

Jackson shares Eissa with her ex-husband, Wissam Al Mana.

Appearing on Today last month to discuss her recently announced Together Again tour this spring, her first in nearly four years, the "That's the Way Love Goes" singer talked about how part of the growth that's happened throughout her career has been becoming a mom.

The Today crew asked Jackson if her son Eissa has "put it together" when it comes to who his mom is and the caliber of her fame.

"I think his friends are starting to put it together for him," the 56-year-old shared. "Because I've kept him away from it, actually."

Janet Jackson. Stephen J. Cohen/Getty

Appearing on the cover of Essence's July/August issue earlier this year, Jackson said that while she remains passionate about her career, it's taken a backseat to motherhood in recent years.

"Even though it's something that I absolutely love, it still is my work, my job," she explained. "There will be music at some point. Exactly when? I can't say just yet, but there will be. I love it too much not to do it. This is all I know. There's so much that I want to do — but my number one job is being a mama."

Jackson has largely remained out of the spotlight since welcoming Eissa, and a source told PEOPLE in February that motherhood has brought the star a new perspective.

"While a career entertainer and workhorse, she has taken to being a parent with the same passion," said the insider at the time. "She is so happy and has found new meaning in her life."