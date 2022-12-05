Janelle Brown's Son Gabe Breaks Down in Tears as He Recalls Dad Kody Brown Forgetting His Birthday

Janelle Brown's son Gabe is reflecting on an upsetting moment regarding his dad Kody Brown.

During Sunday's episode of Sister Wives, Gabe got emotional during a confessional as he recalled his dad Kody forgetting his birthday during a phone call they had in October.

"In January, I got Covid. I didn't even have a fever, I just lost my smell," Gabe began his confessional. "October rolls around, specifically October 11, my birthday, and Dad calls me. We had a small discussion about how bad my Covid was."

"I shouldn't have done this but I did anyway — I didn't remind him that it was my birthday because I wanted to see if he remembered. And he didn't. And so to him it was just a phone call, just asking me about Covid," he said, beginning to get choked up before fully breaking down into tears.

After taking a moment to cry, Gabe continued, "It was a lot worse than just a phone call for me."

"A couple hours after that he tried to call me back and tell me happy birthday and make up for it. And that's the last time I ever talked to my dad," he revealed.

Gabe's mom Janelle is Kody's second wife. Their plural marriage arrangement also includes Robyn Brown and first wife Meri Brown, though Kody's relationship with Meri has since become platonic.

Kody's third wife Christine Brown announced their separation in November 2021 after more than two decades of marriage.

The Brown family's TLC series has shown the ups and downs of navigating plural marriage. In this current season, Kody's issues with Christine as well as Janelle have been a focal point.

In an appearance on Friday's episode of the podcast Reality Life with Kate Casey, Christine opened up about how she was impacted when seeing her children disappointed by their dad and noted that Kody "doesn't know" their kids after years of "missing out."

"It was like a vicious cycle all the time. Because for years, I'd say you know, your dad loves you. He loves you, he wanted to spend time with you," Christine recalled. "I would tell my kids that all the time — that he's going to come over, we're going to have a great time, blah, blah, blah. And after a while, they just stopped believing me."

"And I saw it in their eyes that they didn't really, they didn't really feel like they had a great connection with him," she said. It also hurt their six children to see "what he was like with other kids and how he was amazing, and he wasn't with them."

"They were awkward around him and nervous. And it's tough because all I want for my kids is to have a great relationship with their dad, are you kidding me?" Christine said. "I don't wanna raise my kids with daddy issues. That's super, super sad."

As Kody wasn't available to the kids, Christine, 50, said she feels that he "was just missing out on some seriously wicked, awesome kids, and missing out on knowing them."

"Because they're phenomenal people. They're amazing and delightful. And he just doesn't know them," she explained. "It's sad for him too. So it's frustrating all around."

Sister Wives airs Sundays at 10 p.m. ET on TLC.