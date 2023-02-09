Janelle Brown Calls Daughter Madison a 'Good Mom' as She Plays with Kids Ahead of Baby No. 3

Maddie Brown Brush is keeping up with her little ones while getting ready to welcome her third baby.

Sharing a video on her Instagram Story Wednesday, the Sister Wives star, eldest daughter of Janelle Brown and husband Kody Brown, showed how she's spending her time with daughter Evie, 3, and son Axel, 5, as she awaiting the birth of baby No. 3 with husband Caleb Brush.

Taking the two outside to do a little science experiment, she explained, "Axel's newest obsession is volcanoes and geysers. So here was today's hype factor."

She instructed the kids to pour the cup they held in their hands into the cup on the ground, causing an eruption of red-pink foam to come out.

Christine Brown/Instagram

"Axel was a little deflated it didn't last long. Trying mentos and coke tomorrow," she wrote.

Janelle later reposted the video to her own Instagram Story, writing, "Thanks @madison_rose11 for being such a good mom."

Last week, Madison posted an updated bump picture as she shared her excitement for her final stretch of pregnancy.

"Still here and just over 38 weeks pregnant! 🤰😅," she captioned the shot. "Everything is swollen and my hips are not loving me, but I am still feeling pretty good otherwise. Ready to welcome this little girl already! 💞👶."

In addition to Madison, Janelle and Kody also share Savannah, 18, Gabriel, 21, Garrison, 24, Hunter, 25, and Logan, 28.

Kody is in the midst of a rift between himself and two of his sons with Janelle — Gabriel and Garrison — and confirmed he's "estranged" from them in the Sister Wives: One on One special.

"I can't even have conversations with them anymore," he lamented.

Asked if it hurts him deeply, he said: "Oh, yeah. That's very sad."

Looking at the camera to address Gabriel and Garrison directly, he said, "Boys, I'm sorry. I was trying to protect my family. Next time, I manage it differently. And I'm sorry."