The 30 Rock baby boom continues — Jane Krakowski is a mom.

The actress, 42, gave birth to son Bennett Robert Godley on Wednesday, April 13 in New York City, her rep confirms to PEOPLE.

The baby boy — who has blond hair like Mom — weighed in at 7 lbs., 12 oz. and is the first child for Krakowski and fiancé Robert Godley.

“Bennett is an amazing, healthy sweet boy and we are both just crazy in love with him,” Krakowski tells PEOPLE.

The latest addition to the 30 Rock family joins Elizabeth Banks‘s son Felix, born in March, Tina Fey‘s daughter Alice and a second child, due to arrive later this year.