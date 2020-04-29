For more from Jane Krakowski, pick up the latest issue of PEOPLE, on newsstands Friday

The 'Great Advice' Jane Krakowski Got from Tina Fey While Pregnant (and Other Life Lessons)

Jane Krakowski and Tina Fey's bond goes far past an onscreen one.

The two stars have worked on various comedy projects together — perhaps most notably, 30 Rock and Unbreakable Kimmy Schmidt — but in this week's issue of PEOPLE, Krakowski says that Fey's life advice has come in handy on multiple occasions, including while she was expecting son Bennett Robert, now 9.

"I think I was making my baby shower wish list in the makeup room of 30 Rock," recalls The Willoughbys voice actress, 51. "I was like, 'A baby wipe warmer, that sounds amazing. Who wouldn't want a hot wipe on their butt?' "

But Fey, who was expecting her second child at the time, "was like, 'No. Once you start doing hot baby wipes, you can never go back. Think about the day you're in a car where you cannot have the heated warmer, so don't do it.' "

"I then took that off my list. She was very right," Krakowski says.

And pregnancy contained only some pieces of the valuable advice Krakowski has gotten from Fey, 49, over their many years of friendship and work projects — the next of which will the Unbreakable Kimmy Schmidt: Kimmy vs.the Reverend interactive Netflix special, out May 12.

"She is someone I have called for advice on what school to pick for my child," says the five-time Emmy-nominated actress. "I'm so flattered and I feel so lucky and appreciative that I've been on shows that are so funny, but they are written by some of the funniest writers in the business."

"I'll be asked to participate in something and I realize that I'm not nearly as funny as those people are," Krakowski adds with a laugh. "So I'm like, 'Let me just check what Tina would say to this and I'll get back to you.' "

Krakowski praises Fey — who created 30 Rock and co-created Unbreakable Kimmy Schmidt — for being "one of the all-time great women" whom Krakowski is "so thankful to have as a friend."

"I think everyone would be so lucky to have a friend like Tina," she tells PEOPLE. "She's just incredible. She's wise, she's very normal, she's super smart. It's been such a great friendship. It's a friendship [in which] we can talk about work, we can talk about kids. We can talk about our lives and support each other."

"But she also hires me and gives me money sometimes," Krakowski quips. "The best kind of friend."

As for Bennett, Krakowski describes her son as "a super humorous child" who has "a greater understanding of what an actress is and what I do" at his age now.

And amid the ongoing coronavirus pandemic, the mother of one is "trying to figure out how to give him a proper birthday party" while social distancing. (Bennett turned 9 on April 13.)

"He's really into tie-dye, so I sent tie-dyeing kits to all the kids he wanted to invite to his birthday party," Krakowski says. "We're going to all get on Zoom and tie-dye shirts and then wear them and sing 'Happy Birthday.' I'm trying to do a distance birthday party."

