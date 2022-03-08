Jane Campion, who won the Best Original Screenplay Academy Award in 1994 for The Piano, is currently nominated for three Oscars for The Power of the Dog

Director Jane Campion Reflects on Losing Her Baby Son 10 Months Before Winning an Oscar for The Piano

Jane Campion, who is currently up for three honors at the 94th annual Academy Awards, is looking back at her last Oscars experience — and the personal grief that she was going through at the time.

The award-winning writer and director, 67, is nominated for Best Director, Best Adapted Screenplay and Best Picture for Netflix's acclaimed The Power of the Dog at this year's ceremony — but she is no stranger to the Oscars, having took home the Best Original Screenplay award for the Holly Hunter-starring The Piano in 1994.

She was also nominated that year for Best Director. With her directing nomination for Power of the Dog, Campion becomes the first female director to be nominated twice in that category.

In a cover story for Vanity Fair, published online Monday, the New Zealand-born director opened up about her first Oscars. Ten months before she took home the coveted trophy, her son Jasper died at only 2 weeks old. And when she accepted the Oscar, she was pregnant with her daughter Alice, now 27 years old.

"I just couldn't do anything; I was stunned by the grief experience, and I just couldn't work," she said of losing her son shortly after taking The Piano to the Cannes Film Festival.

"It's the most humanizing experience I've had," Campion told the publication. "You feel solidarity with everybody else that's expressing grief. You can never turn your head away from somebody who's suffering because you really know that it's a club."

The filmmaker then reflected on her cinematic work and how her experience has informed it.

"I think most of my work comes from that part of me, which is, I'm not really in control of emotion or anything else. It's a sort of psyche truth," she said.

According to The New York Times, Campion gave birth to Jasper via an emergency Caesarean section in 1993, and was told almost immediately thereafter that he could not live outside an incubator. He died less than two weeks later.

Campion took some time away from her film work — her next project as a director was 1996's Portrait of a Lady with Nicole Kidman (Oscar-nominated for its costume design and for supporting actress Barbara Hershey), and her next screenplay was 1999's Holy Smoke.

Campion was also the only female director to have won the Palme d'Or, up until last year, when Julia Ducournau won the award for Titane.

A directing win for Campion at this year's Oscars would make her the third woman ever to nab the Oscar for Best Director, after Kathryn Bigelow in 2010 for The Hurt Locker and Chloé Zhao last year for Nomadland.

With her 2021 win, Zhao, 39, also became the first Asian woman to take home the prize.