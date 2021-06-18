"I want you to always know your worth. I want you to know you will always be okay no matter what," Jana Kramer wrote to her daughter

Jana Kramer Tells Daughter Jolie, 5, She Is 'Good Enough' in Candid Post: You Are 'Worthy'

Jana Kramer is sharing some sweet words with daughter Jolie Rae.

On Friday, the 37-year-old actress and country singer shared a heartfelt post on social media, expressing her hopes and dreams for Jolie, 5, in the candid Instagram snap.

Sharing a photograph of the two holding hands while beachside, Kramer began her post, writing, "Oh the things I want for you baby girl."

"I want you to always know your worth. I want you to know you will always be okay no matter what," Kramer continued. "That you don't need someone to validate ur worth and that being alone is okay too but that you are also worthy and deserving of a great love. That you are good enough."

Closing out the caption, the One Tree Hill alum added: "It's everything ur momma is working on and I hope one day you can see that what I did and do is always for you and your bother to see what you deserve. #singlemom."

Earlier this year, Kramer announced in an emotional Instagram post that she and her estranged husband Mike Caussin were separating on April 21.

" 'It's time,' " she wrote.

"As I try to make sense of a reality I never wanted to believe could be possible again, those words have now become a reality," the mom of two continued. "I've fought y'all. I've loved hard. I've forgiven. I've put the work in. I've given everything I have, and now I have nothing else to give."

"Please know that I still believe wholeheartedly in marriage, love, and rebuilding. I just can't fight any longer. It's time to heal," Kramer added. "Thank you for all the love, heart, and support, in many ways you have fought on this journey alongside me, and for that I am grateful. I'll always encourage you to continue the good fight, but you can't fight it alone. 💔."

In her Williamson County, Tennessee, divorce filing, which was previously obtained by PEOPLE, Kramer cited "inappropriate marital conduct, irreconcilable differences and adultery" as grounds for divorce from Caussin, 34.

The filing also revealed the pair officially separated on April 20, just a day before PEOPLE learned that Kramer decided to file for divorce due to infidelity.

Infidelity was an issue the couple opened up about in the past: They previously separated in 2016 due to similar issues and documented some of their past marital problems in their book, The Good Fight: Wanting to Leave, Choosing to Stay, and the Powerful Practice for Loving Faithfully.

Also in the filing, Kramer requested the court uphold a postnuptial agreement they had made after getting married and that she has primary custody of Jolie and son Jace Joseph, 2, with allowed visitation times with Caussin.

Earlier this month, Kramer appeared on PEOPLE in 10 with host Andrea Boehlke, where she chatted about her secret to getting out of "hard days."

Kramer stressed the importance of mental health, noting that "being my true, own motivational speaker for myself" is how she gets past bad moments.

"The mind is so important and it's easy to stay in a depressed state but I tell myself today is going to be a great day and just being my own personal motivator … it's going to motivate my kids around me, it's going to motivate my friends around me," she said. "That's been really, really big for me."

Kramer also revealed she's learned to have patience with herself when she is down.