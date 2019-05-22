Jana Kramer Opens Up About Her Strict 'No Phones' Rule with Her Family at the Dinner Table

Jana Kramer has a lot going on in her day-to-day life, but that doesn’t mean she’ll be breaking a house rule any time soon.

Speaking to PEOPLE this week, the mom of two revealed that despite being busy with her country music career, her “Whine Down” podcast with husband Mike Caussin and partnerships with multiple children’s charities, she always sets aside time for her kids.

To ensure this happens daily, Kramer, 35, who most recently teamed up with Walgreens ahead of Red Nose Day to combat childhood poverty, says she enforces a strict rule that the dinner table is reserved for family time only.

“[A] huge thing for me is absolutely no phones at the dinner table. I want us all talking and eating together,” says Kramer, who shares daughter Jolie, 3, and son Jace, 6 months, with Caussin, 32.

“When I’m home and I’m off work, the phone is not around,” Kramer continues. “If work does come up, I’ll go in the [other] room, but primarily, everyone knows that past a certain time, I won’t work because that is my time to be with my kids.”

Part of the reason that Kramer says she’s not willing to compromise on time with Jace and Jolie is due to the fact they are in such formative stages of their lives, which is why she always strives to set good examples for them.

This is especially evident in Kramer’s charity work, including her latest collaboration with Walgreens and the Red Nose Day campaign. This year, the childhood poverty awareness campaign is adding “Everyday Heroes” character noses to represent special powers that also address those serious issues.

The mom of two saw this as a fun and easy way for her kids, especially Jolie, to get involved and learn more about the cause, as well as the importance of giving back.

“The fact that I was able to involve her and she was able to participate and be like, ‘Hey, we just had a lot of fun but we also just helped a lot of kids,'” Kramer explains. “I think that’s such a great message because she’s at such an impressionable age right now to teach her that giving back is fun and to show her an example of that.”

Meanwhile, Jace is starting to eat, which Kramer says is “really fun” to see but “also really sad. This is most likely my last time ever having a baby, and I’m just really embracing every second of it.”

“Last night, for example, he wasn’t feeling good in the middle of the night, and I went into his room and I should’ve put him down in a couple of minutes, but he was so sweet,” Kramer continues. “I held him for about an hour and a half because I know I’m not going to have these moments coming up soon so I want to embrace it.”

Though those moments are little different with Jolie, as she is two years older than her brother, Kramer says she’s still soaking up every minute with her “three-nager.”

“It’s been really fun because, at the beginning of 3, she definitely had everything. She was definitely the three-nager that I was warned about,” Kramer jokes. “But what’s been so cool [is] I’ve now embraced that, and I’m talking to her on her level.”

“When she’s freaking out, I’ll get down on her level and be like, ‘You know what? It’s okay. It’s okay to be sad that you can’t have your unicorn on the dinner table. I would be sad, too,'” Kramer explains. “It’s just talking to them because there are new feelings and emotions — they’re just figuring all of this out.”

Adds Kramer of her daughter: “Also with her brother, she’s so gentle with him. I think that’s really sweet for that to happen, too. To be like, ‘Look how sweet you are with your brother’ and to be that big sister.”

In February 2016, Kramer and Caussin welcomed Jolie. Seven months later, the country singer learned that her husband had repeatedly been unfaithful.

Following the news, Kramer and the former NFL tight end announced they were taking a break. Caussin subsequently entered a rehabilitation facility for sex addiction and this summer will mark three years since he first sought treatment.

The pair were separated for some time, but reconciled and renewed their vows in December 2017, then Kramer suffered a miscarriage shortly thereafter. In November 2018, Kramer and Caussin welcomed their second child together.

Throughout their bumpy journey, Kramer and Caussin have remained transparent about the marital struggles on their joint podcast and the ways in which they’ve learned from the experience.

Now, in just a few weeks, Caussin will celebrate his first Father’s Day as a dad of two kids in their new home in Nashville — a moment that feels particularly special for Kramer.

“Father’s Day will be lots of unpacking boxes [from moving], and I think the cool thing about that is we are moving into our house that we built together,” Kramer tells PEOPLE.

“It’s a silver lining of everything we went through to be like, ‘Wow, look at us now. We’re back in Nashville, we’re better than ever, and we just built our dream home that we’re gonna raise our kids in'” she adds.

“I think that’s the best Father’s Day to look forward to,” Kramer says. “We’re so pumped.”

NBC’s annual Red Nose Day Special airs Thursday, May 23 at 8 p.m. ET.