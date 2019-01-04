Inside Jana Kramer's 'Sweet' Nursery for Newborn Son Jace: 'I Love His Name Everywhere'

When it came to decorating the nursery for newborn son Jace Joseph, Jana Kramer wanted to create meaning for her second child.

As she filled the room with “special touches,” the country singer and actress, 35, kept in mind that her family of four would soon be relocating from their home in Los Angeles to Nashville.

“We are currently building our dream home in Nashville,” Kramer tells PEOPLE exclusively, before listing the things she will be taking to their new house. “This is his temporary nursery, but I wanted to add some cute, little features in this room.”

Among the actress’ favorite pieces are those with her son’s monogram or name, including custom wood letters.

“Jace means healing in Greek, so for us, this baby has been so healing for our marriage, and us personally,” she explains.

Kramer welcomed her baby boy with her husband Mike Caussin on Nov. 29. He joins big sister Jolie Rae, who turns 3 at the end of this month.

While the singer, who hosts the podcast Whine Down with Jana Kramer, plans “to go all out” in Nashville, many of the current nursery’s features are deeply sentimental.

“We’re just so excited about our little baby boy,” says Kramer while picking up a plush Dalmatian. “This is a stuffed animal that was in Mike’s nursery when he was a baby, so I wanted to make sure it was in his little son’s room.”

In addition to the sleek furnishings, the nursery also contains even more personal touches, like a sweet snap of his big sister and a sonogram.

“When we were coming up with his name Jace, my husband’s dad and his grandpa both have the initials JJC, so that’s why we wanted to name him Jace Joseph Caussin,” Kramer explains, pointing out a monogrammed navy-and-white blanket.

“So we had this sweet, little blanket made for him to hopefully pass down one day … I love his name everywhere.”

In June, Kramer opened up to PEOPLE about how the couple endured three miscarriages and two chemical pregnancies before conceiving naturally following a failed IVF cycle and subsequent loss that February.

“Being a mom has changed me in so many ways. I had zero patience before kids,” she says. “I love singing, I love acting, I love doing my podcast and creating things, but being a mom is what truly fulfills me. It is the best part of my day, even though it’s the most stressful.”