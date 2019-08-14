Why Jana Kramer 'Felt So Bad' for Son After His Birth — and the 'Beautiful' Solution She Found

Image zoom Jana Kramer and son Jace Nicole Gerulat for Joss & Main

Jana Kramer and her family have fully settled down in Nashville, Tennessee, with a beautiful new home they built from the ground up.

But before the country singer, 35, and her husband Mike Caussin planted themselves in Music City, they’d rebuilt their relationship after his cheating scandal and welcomed their second child, son Jace Joseph, in Los Angeles.

Kramer tells PEOPLE in an exclusive interview that the West Coast move was a temporary solution for where she and Caussin, 32, were in their romance at the time, and that they’d always aspired to raise their family in Nashville.

And looking back at their makeshift home in Los Angeles, the former One Tree Hill star admits her now-8-month-old younger child got the short end of the stick when it came to his nursery.

“I felt so bad for Jace,” says Kramer, who gave PEOPLE an inside look of her newly designed Nashville digs. “When [daughter Jolie Rae, 3½] was born, I decked out her nursery. It was so beautiful.”

“And when he was born, we were just renting the L.A. house. And I was like, ‘Well, I’m not going to really put a lot of money into this room because we’re leaving,’ ” she continues. “That’s why I wanted to just make his room in Nashville the most beautiful thing ever.”

Image zoom Jana Kramer and family Nicole Gerulat for Joss & Main

With the help of online furniture marketplace Joss & Main, Kramer and Caussin were able to select specific pieces for not only their son’s room, but also their daughter’s “big-girl room.”

For Jace, the “I Got the Boy” singer opted for navy and gray accents to coordinate with the neutral tone of the rest of their home. Earlier this year, she gave PEOPLE a glimpse inside Jace’s L.A. nursery that showed off unique personal touches, including custom wood letters that spelled out their baby boy’s name.

And those same letters made their way into Jace’s new Nashville room. “The fact that Joss & Main has amazing furniture and pieces, we were able to incorporate some of the things that we loved that we weren’t ready to part with,” Kramer says.

But overall, the L.A. nursery is “nothing compared to the room that he has now,” she adds. “The nursery is one of my favorite rooms in the house.”

Image zoom Jana Kramer and son Jace Nicole Gerulat for Joss & Main

As for their older child, Jolie was hands-on in choosing her own Joss & Main products for her room. “It’s a big-girl room. It honestly makes me cry every time I go in,” Kramer says proudly.

“She calls the Joss & Main bed her princess bed because it looks like she’s a princess. And in her princess room, [where] she’s got wallpaper in the back, she also has really grown-up things in there,” says the country star of her daughter’s chair and sofa.

For Kramer, redecorating Jolie’s room also was a reminder that her little girl was growing up fast.

“It honestly just makes me so sad,” she says. “But every time I see her sleeping in it, I’m just like, ‘Oh my goodness!’ This is the house she’s going to grow up in.”

Image zoom Jolie Caussin Nicole Gerulat for Joss & Main

The mother-daughter duo worked together to fill Jolie’s room with items that were right up her alley.

“It was so easy and great because she was able to look at it and be like, ‘I want that one.’ She picked her bed because she said it’s a princess bed,” Kramer says of their online shopping experience on Joss & Main.

“This was a house that we picked out everything [in]. We picked the furnishings and the furniture, we picked all of it. So to us, it makes it feel like that’s our space,” she explains to PEOPLE. “It truly is a dream house for us.”

Image zoom Jana Kramer and daughter Jolie Nicole Gerulat for Joss & Main

In June, Kramer opened up to PEOPLE about how the couple endured three miscarriages and two chemical pregnancies before conceiving naturally following a failed in vitro fertilization cycle and subsequent loss.

“Being a mom has changed me in so many ways. I had zero patience before kids,” she said at the time. “I love singing, I love acting, I love doing my podcast and creating things, but being a mom is what truly fulfills me.”

Added the mother of two, “It is the best part of my day, even though it’s the most stressful.”