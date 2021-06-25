Jana Kramer Slams 'Mean Trolls' Who Claim She's Not a 'Single Mom': 'I Looked Up the Definition'

Jana Kramer is proud to be a single mom.

On Thursday, the country singer, 37, shared in a lengthy Instagram post that people have been "hating" on her for calling herself a "single mom" following her split from husband Mike Caussin. Kramer shares son Jace Joseph, 2½, and daughter Jolie Rae, 5 with Caussin, 34.

"I read a pretty nasty site that people were hating on me because I said I was a single mom so apparently I'm not allowed to say that," Kramer writes alongside a picture of herself. "But I am single. I am a mom. But to further drive my point home, I looked up the definition and it's a parent who has the kids more than 50%👋🏼. "

"So to that website of mean trolls you don't know me, so don't be mean," she continues. "Come over for a glass of wine and then judge me all you want after u get to know me and my single momness;)."

The following day, Kramer shared another Instagram post in which she declared herself a single mom.

"Single mom boss mode in full gear...," she writes alongside a mirror selfie.

On April 21, Kramer announced in an emotional Instagram post that she and Caussin were separating.

"'It's time.' As I try to make sense of a reality I never wanted to believe could be possible again, those words have now become a reality," the mom of two wrote. "I've fought y'all. I've loved hard. I've forgiven. I've put the work in. I've given everything I have, and now I have nothing else to give."

"I just can't fight any longer. It's time to heal," Kramer continued. "Thank you for all the love, heart, and support, in many ways you have fought on this journey alongside me, and for that I am grateful."

She added, "I'll always encourage you to continue the good fight, but you can't fight it alone."

In her Williamson County, Tennessee, divorce filing, which was previously obtained by PEOPLE, Kramer cited "inappropriate marital conduct, irreconcilable differences and adultery" as grounds for divorce from Caussin.

Also in the filing, Kramer requested the court uphold a postnuptial agreement they had made after getting married and that she has primary custody of their son and daughter, with allowed visitation times with Caussin.

Last weekend, the actress spoke out on Father's Day amid her split from Caussin.

Kramer shared a religious sentiment on Instagram, alongside an image that read, "GOD / The Ultimate Father / Happy Fathers Day."