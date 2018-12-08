Jana Kramer Slams Body Shamers Criticizing Her 1 Week After Giving Birth: ‘I’m So Frustrated’

Jana Kramer won’t stand for being body shamed.

Just over a week after welcoming son Jace Joseph, her second child with husband Mike Caussin, the actress and country singer addressed some of the hateful comments directed towards her after she posted a photo in which she wore form-fitting clothing.

“A few things because honestly I’m so frustrated and I need to vent this,” Kramer, 35, wrote on Instagram alongside a cropped image of the star lifting her shirt to reveal her stomach.

“I wanted to post this photo (showing my stomach) because I wanted to show my journey back to healthy and my goodness I’m so glad I didn’t which is why this photo is now cropped,” she added. “It’s amazing the comments and how rude some people be.”

“No I didn’t get a tummy tuck, no I don’t have a personal chef, no I don’t have fortunes so I didn’t train everyday,” she wrote. “Yes I had a c section, yes I am still in pain and on meds but I do have a high pain tolerance. I have had 3 stomach surgeries before this (appendix, gallbladder, and c section)..In that photo I had on a belly bandit wrapped tightly, and high waisted pants and wow here I am defending myself. Why?!!”

Continuing, Kramer shared that had she “posted the photo of my actual stomach in this photo I would have probably been shamed too.”

“Why do we women have to compare ourselves to each other and then shame?” she asked. “Our bodies are all beautiful and created differently, they heal different, they react different, they simply look different. Why do we need to shame someone for not looking a certain way? Or feel bad about ourselves for looking a certain way?”

“Can we be kinder to ourselves and know that every woman has a different journey but yet we are all beautiful? Can we lift someone up but not tear yourself down in the process with comparing? Let’s give that a try,” she remarked before concluding her post by telling her followers, “I love y’all. Back to my baby.”

One day after PEOPLE exclusively confirmed the arrival of Kramer’s second child on Nov. 29, the One Tree Hill alum revealed the special meaning of her baby boy’s name.

“Jace. My sweet baby boy. When I found out Jace meant ‘healing’ I knew right then that was his name,” the singer revealed on Instagram Friday, along with an adorable new photo of Jace in the hospital.

“He has been every bit of healing since I found out we were being blessed with another baby. I love you so much baby boy,” added Kramer, who is also mom to daughter Jolie Rae, 2½.

The couple’s son was born in Los Angeles on Nov. 29 at 7:53 a.m., weighing 7 lbs., 12 oz., and measuring 20.5 inches.

“Welcome to the world Jace Joseph Caussin. Our hearts are so full. Thank you to all our friends and family and all of you who have supported Mike and I and our growing family,” Kramer said in a statement to PEOPLE.

In June, Kramer opened up to PEOPLE about how the couple — who reconciled after Caussin’s cheating scandal — endured three miscarriages and two chemical pregnancies before becoming pregnant naturally following a failed IVF cycle and subsequent loss that February.

“It’s hard because it’s like ‘Have hope,’ but when you’re in that moment, hope is the hardest to find,” she said. “It’s so hard not to [stress] when you want a family so bad.”

“Babies and having other kids don’t save a marriage but for us, this baby truly has been a savior for us in a way that we’ve really done our work and gotten dirty,” the Whine Down with Jana Kramer star added. “We’re bringing a child into this world [so] we have to be there for each other and continue to do our own recovery work for him and me and be in a place where we’re bringing [our son] into the best environment possible.”