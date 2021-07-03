Jana Kramer Says 'Here's to New Memories as a Family of 3' amid Divorce from Mike Caussin

Jana Kramer is leaning on her children amid her divorce from Mike Caussin.

The country music star, 37, shared a sweet photo of her "family of 3" on Instagram, Friday, showing herself snuggling up with son Jace Joseph, 2½, and daughter Jolie Rae, 5, during their vacation in Michigan.

In the picture, Kramer wrapped her arms around her kids while sitting in a boat.

"Us 3... I am letting go of what a family photo should look like or what it would have looked like because this family is happy," she captioned the shot. "This mom is happier and that's what's important."

Thanking a friend for "capturing a candid moment and my favorite photo ever," the mother of two added, "Here's to making new memories as a family of 3."

Kramer announced her split from Caussin, 34, in April after six years of marriage.

"'It's time.' As I try to make sense of a reality I never wanted to believe could be possible again, those words have now become a reality," she wrote on her Instagram at the time. "I've fought y'all. I've loved hard. I've forgiven. I've put the work in. I've given everything I have, and now I have nothing else to give."

"I just can't fight any longer. It's time to heal," Kramer continued. "Thank you for all the love, heart, and support, in many ways you have fought on this journey alongside me, and for that I am grateful."

Mike Caussin and Jana Kramer Mike Caussin and Jana Kramer | Credit: Todd Williamson/E! Entertainment/NBCU/Getty

The "I Got the Boy" singer filed for divorce from the former NFL star that same month, citing "inappropriate marital conduct, irreconcilable differences and adultery" in documents previously obtained by PEOPLE.

Also in the filing, Kramer requested the court uphold a postnuptial agreement they had made after getting married and that she has primary custody of their kids, with allowed visitation times with Caussin.

In a lengthy Instagram post shared last week, Kramer defended her choice to call herself a "single mom" following the split.

"I read a pretty nasty site that people were hating on me because I said I was a single mom so apparently I'm not allowed to say that," the One Tree Hill alum wrote. "But I am single. I am a mom. But to further drive my point home, I looked up the definition and it's a parent who has the kids more than 50%👋🏼."