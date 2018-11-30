Jana Kramer picked the perfect name for her baby boy!

One day after PEOPLE exclusively confirmed the arrival of her second child, son Jace Joseph Caussin, with husband Mike Caussin on Thursday, Kramer, 34, revealed the special meaning of the 1-day-old’s name.

Get push notifications with news, features and more.

“Jace. My sweet baby boy. When I found out Jace meant ‘healing’ I knew right then that was his name,” the singer revealed on Instagram Friday, along with an adorable new photo of Jace in the hospital.

“He has been every bit of healing since I found out we were being blessed with another baby. I love you so much baby boy,” added Kramer, who is also mom to daughter Jolie Rae, who turns 3 in January.

Want all the latest pregnancy and birth announcements, plus celebrity mom blogs? Click here to get those and more in the PEOPLE Babies newsletter.

Jana Kramer/Instagram. Inset: Christopher Polk/Getty

Also on Friday, the mother of two shared another photo of baby Jace on her Instagram Story. “I. Can’t. Handle,” Kramer captioned the image of her child sleeping and wearing a beanie that read “Little Brother.”

The couple’s son was born in Los Angeles at 7:53 a.m., weighing 7 lbs., 12 oz., and measuring 20.5 inches. “Welcome to the world Jace Joseph Caussin. Our hearts are so full. Thank you to all our friends and family and all of you who have supported Mike and I and our growing family,” Kramer said in a statement to PEOPLE.

RELATED: Jana Kramer Opens Up About Getting Pregnant Naturally with Both Kids After Two Failed IVF Cycles

Courtesy Jana Kramer

In June, the One Tree Hill alum spoke to PEOPLE exclusively about her pregnancy news, opening up about how the couple — who reconciled after Caussin’s cheating scandal — endured three miscarriages and two chemical pregnancies before becoming pregnant naturally following a failed IVF cycle and subsequent loss that February.

“It’s hard because it’s like ‘Have hope,’ but when you’re in that moment, hope is the hardest to find,” she said. “It’s so hard not to [stress] when you want a family so bad.”

The Whine Down with Jana Kramer star previously teased the name of her baby boy, telling PEOPLE in August, “It goes really good with Jolie.”

At the time, Kramer added: “Babies and having other kids don’t save a marriage but for us, this baby truly has been a savior for us in a way that we’ve really done our work and gotten dirty. We’re bringing a child into this world [so] we have to be there for each other and continue to do our own recovery work for him and me and be in a place where we’re bringing [our son] into the best environment possible.”