Pregnant Jana Kramer Reveals a Clue About the Name She Has Picked Out for Her Son on the Way

Jana Kramer is keeping her fans on their toes.

The 34-year-old country singer and husband Mike Caussin — who also share daughter Jolie Rae, 2½ — already have a name in mind for their rainbow baby, but they aren’t revealing too many details.

“It goes really good with Jolie,” Kramer disclosed to PEOPLE of the moniker the couple have picked out for their son on the way at the Carter’s and OshKosh B’gosh fall fashion event in New York City on Tuesday.

News that the “Dammit” singer and former NFL tight end, 31, were expecting a son came during her iHeartRadio podcast, Whine Down with Jana Kramer, on July 23.

Want all the latest pregnancy and birth announcements, plus celebrity mom blogs? Click here to get those and more in the PEOPLE Babies newsletter.

Jana Kramer Charles Sykes/AP/REX/Shutterstock

RELATED: Pregnant Jana Kramer Reveals Her Baby Boy on the Way “Truly Has Been a Savior” for Her Marriage

The couple’s daughter Jolie is already starting big-sister prep for her new little brother, Kramer tells PEOPLE.

“She is starting to understand it more now that I have a stomach and we’re just trying to make her feel more a part of the process, like she’s helping Mommy a lot,” the singer explains, adding that she and Caussin want the transition of bringing another child into the family to be smooth for their daughter.

“We’re gonna get her some presents and we’re reading things on how to introduce her to the baby and to try to do it the right way so that she doesn’t feel like she’s the odd man out,” Kramer shares.

Jolie Caussin Cameron Premo

RELATED VIDEO: Jana Kramer Expecting Second Child with Husband Mike Caussin After Multiple Miscarriages



Like many working parents, Kramer explains, she feels a lot of “mom guilt” when she’s out of town or away from Jolie — the reason why she only took a one-day trip to New York for the fashion event.

“I saw Jolie yesterday. I put her down for her nap and I said, ‘It’s okay, Mommy will be home tomorrow night,’ and I’ll get home in time to be able to put her down for bed,” the singer says.

Kramer’s best advice to help the guilt subside? “You have to learn to say no,” she advises. “That’s the hardest thing for me because I never want to upset anybody, but I know I never go more than four days without seeing her and for me that’s even a lot. You just have to make the time and try and figure out your time management better.”

RELATED: Jana Kramer Tearfully Recalls Miscarriages, Reveals Embryo Before Current Pregnancy Was a Boy

Despite her busy schedule, the soon-to-be mother of two tells PEOPLE that she and her family still make time for summer fun.

“We go to the beach a lot, which has been awesome. [Jolie] loves the water and just being on the beach and there’s this great dog beach we go to in Long Beach called Rosie’s beach and that’s been a blast for the entire family,” she shares.

Before the new baby arrives, Kramer and Caussin want to do something special for Jolie while she’s still an only child. “We’re going to take a trip, probably to San Diego, before the baby is born so we can go to the zoo and just do something for her,” she says.