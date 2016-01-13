"I wasn't sure how I'd look as I got bigger, but pregnancy makes me feel so pretty," the country singer tells Fit Pregnancy and Baby

Baby woes? Not here — Jana Kramer is totally loving the changes pregnancy has had on her body.

The country star, who is expecting her first child with husband Michael Caussin in a matter of weeks, tells Fit Pregnancy and Baby in the magazine’s February issue that she’s enjoyed filling out, even though she looks “like I swallowed a watermelon.”

“I wasn’t sure how I’d look as I got bigger, but pregnancy makes me feel so pretty,” Kramer, who wore Bella Dahl’s Split Back Button Down Top for the shoot, shares. “[Michael] says he’s put on eight pounds of sympathy weight, but I think it’s more like 10.”

The 32-year-old has been working steadily throughout her pregnancy — her album thirty one was released in October — and plans to get right back on the road after giving birth.

“It’s hard, but I’ve just had to suck it up,” the “I Got the Boy” singer says of powering through “all-day” morning sickness. “I’ve told my management that six weeks after the baby is born, I’ll be ready to go back on the road. Mama’s gotta work.”

Her restless nature is, in part, why she wanted to find out the baby’s sex before birth (it’s a girl!).

“Michael and I are really bad about keeping surprises,” says the former One Tree Hill star. “We’ll buy each other things for holidays, then just give them to each other in advance.”

For the gender reveal party, the couple wore white t-shirts and had friends and family spray them with water guns filled with pink paint. Only Kramer’s best friend knew the sex, and carefully filled up the toys.

“It was such a sweet moment when everyone we loved found out we were having a daughter,” Kramer shares.

So what’s the mom-to-be’s plan for when her little girl actually arrives? First, she’s listening to her friends’ guidance to not listen to “anyone else’s advice.”

Kramer thinks motherhood will all go okay, though — just as long as her daughter “forgives me for all the things I get wrong along the way!”