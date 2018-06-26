Products in this story are independently selected and featured editorially. If you make a purchase using these links we may earn commission.

Kramer — who's expecting baby no. 2 after multiple miscarriages — joked in a Monday video that she was "down to one puke a day" at 13 weeks pregnant

Pregnant Jana Kramer Opens Up About Her Rough First Trimester: 'So Many Blood Vessels Broken'

Jana Kramer is emerging from the first-trimester fog.

The actress and country singer addressed her pregnancy on her YouTube channel for the first time Monday, posting episode one of her newest vlog, titled “The Big Announcement.”

“I am so sick,” she admits during a segment where she is six weeks pregnant, tilting her bowl of breakfast toward the camera and joking, “I will be seeing this later.”

“And I just feel like a bad mom because I just have no energy and have been puking 24/7,” says Kramer, 34. She adds of daughter Jolie Rae while panning the camera toward the 2-year-old who’s fully engrossed in the activity in front of her, “She’s currently watching TV right now.”

“I feel like I’m doing a bad job, but I’m just doing the best I can at this moment,” Kramer continues, joking that she knows she must be sick because “Wine sounds like the worst thing [on] the planet to me right now.”

After explaining that she “popped a lot of blood vessels in [her] face” vomiting after a “rough night” at 10 weeks pregnant, Kramer tells her viewers in a video taken three weeks later that the same thing — “so many blood vessels broken” — had happened once again.

“I was really upset because I thought the morning sickness was done,” she says. “But sometimes if you eat something bad or it just doesn’t agree with the baby in my belly, then it’s gonna come on up. I literally bawled my eyes out last night because it’s just so frustrating.”

“I just wanna be done puking and feeling like this,” Kramer laments, adding that she’s thankful her baby is healthy and that she’s “down to one puke a day.”

After five losses (including three miscarriages and two chemical pregnancies) plus a long road of overcoming infidelity and heartbreak in their relationship, Kramer revealed Monday that she and husband Mike Caussin are expecting their second child together.

“I’m so excited,” the “Dammit” singer told PEOPLE exclusively about her happy pregnancy news. “We lost in October and then we did an IVF cycle and we lost in February, so I want to be able to be like, ‘Hey, I know it’s hard but just try to have some hope.’ ”

Due in November, the country star — who opened up further about becoming a mom again in the latest episode of her podcast Whine Down with Jana Kramer — became pregnant naturally this time after tracking her ovulation cycle using the Ava bracelet.