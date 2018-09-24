Pregnant Jana Kramer Opens Up About Her Unique Cravings: I Want 'Really Cold Things'

Jana Kramer is about two months from becoming a mother again — and the cravings have begun.

“I just want really, really cold things, so like cold salads and fresh-squeezed orange juice,” she told PEOPLE Friday at the 2018 iHeartRadio Music Festival in Las Vegas. “I feel great.”

Culinary preferences aside, the 34-year-old country singer and her husband Mike Caussin are slowly getting their house prepared for their second child and first son.

“We have a few more things to do. But we’re almost there, we’re super close,” she explained. “We just have to move a few things around, wash some clothes, pack some things and we’re there.”

Want all the latest pregnancy and birth announcements, plus celebrity mom blogs? Click here to get those and more in the PEOPLE Parents newsletter.

Jana Kramer Broadimage/Shutterstock

RELATED: Pregnant Jana Kramer Reveals a Clue About the Name She Has Picked Out for Her Son on the Way

This time, though, Kramer told PEOPLE things will be different in that she won’t rush back into her career.

She was “so stressed” after she gave birth to her now-2½-year-old daughter Jolie Rae, she admitted, feeling as though she needed to get her body back and get back out on tour.

RELATED VIDEO: Jana Kramer Expecting Second Child with Husband Mike Caussin After Multiple Miscarriages



Those feelings have shifted this time around, said the soon-to-be mother of two.

“I’m going to give myself time and grace,” Kramer explained. “I rushed it real fast coming back last time and you forget how fast they grow up, so I want to enjoy it and give myself time.”