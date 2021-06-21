Jana Kramer Shares Positive Message on Father's Day amid Mike Caussin Split

"Today might be hard for some. I know it was for me for years but forgiveness, understanding and growth is a beautiful thing," Jana Kramer wrote on Instagram Sunday

Jana Kramer is speaking out on Father's Day amid her split from estranged husband Mike Caussin.

On Sunday, the actress and country singer shared a religious sentiment on Instagram, alongside an image that read, "GOD / The Ultimate Father / Happy Fathers Day."

"Today might be hard for some. I know it was for me for years but forgiveness, understanding and growth is a beautiful thing," wrote Kramer, 37. "Here's one that I've learned though and was talked about in church today. God is a father that will never leave you, will always love you no matter what. He will always be there to listen and to love you. Let him love you."

Sharing a photo of herself throwing her hands up in the air while on a boat in a tropical locale, Kramer began the caption of her post, writing, "Free. And not looking back."

"I thought not celebrating 6 years today would feel heavy and sad .... and though there is sadness in the broken, there is more joy, happiness, freedom and self love than I've ever experienced," she continued at the time.

"The weight has been lifted and I welcome the unknown, because there is so much beauty in what's next," the One Tree Hill alum added. "Find your strength and set yourself free ... "

On April 21, Kramer announced in an emotional Instagram post that she and Caussin were separating.

"'It's time.' As I try to make sense of a reality I never wanted to believe could be possible again, those words have now become a reality," the mom of two wrote. "I've fought y'all. I've loved hard. I've forgiven. I've put the work in. I've given everything I have, and now I have nothing else to give."

"Please know that I still believe wholeheartedly in marriage, love, and rebuilding. I just can't fight any longer. It's time to heal," Kramer continued. "Thank you for all the love, heart, and support, in many ways you have fought on this journey alongside me, and for that I am grateful."

She added, "I'll always encourage you to continue the good fight, but you can't fight it alone."

In her Williamson County, Tennessee, divorce filing, which was previously obtained by PEOPLE, Kramer cited "inappropriate marital conduct, irreconcilable differences and adultery" as grounds for divorce from Caussin.