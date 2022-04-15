Jana Kramer on Experiencing 'Mom Guilt' While Working: 'Hope They Know This is All for Them'

Jana Kramer is getting candid about being a working mom.

On Wednesday, the country music star and actress, 38, opened up about experiencing "mom guilt" in an honest post shared to Instagram.

Jana Kramer daughter Jolie Credit: Jana Kramer/Instagram

"I hope they know this is all for them," Kramer wrote alongside a carousel of videos and photos, which show her on the set of her upcoming Lifetime Christmas movie. "Mom guilt is so real when I'm working, but I pray they see in the end it's all for them," Kramer continued, adding that she loved that "Jolie and her best friend got to make a cameo in this movie!!"

"Thanks @spencerliff for choreographing these cuties. Can't. Wait. For. Y'all. To. See this SPECIAL movie!!!!! @lifetimetv #itsawonderfullifetime," Kramer added.

In addition to photos of Kramer working, the slideshow includes shots of her little Jolie dressed in a holiday dance look on set and a clip of Jolie getting her hair done in a glam chair. Mario Lopez, who stars in the film alongside Kramer, was also featured in the round up.

"Okay, the real star is here. Are you going to be in the mommy's movie?" Kramer said to Jolie in one clip, to which her daughter responded excitedly: "Yeah!"

Outside of work and mom life, Kramer is currently enjoying a relationship with boyfriend Ian Schinelli — a single dad and Navy SEAL reserve member.

Still, her focus is her children.