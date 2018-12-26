How Jana Kramer Has Adjusted to Being a Mom of Two: 'I Had Zero Patience Before I Had Kids'

Jana Kramer has already learned a valuable lesson from her two young children.

“Being a mom has changed me in so many ways. I had zero patience before kids,” the country singer, 35, tells PEOPLE exclusively for this week’s issue. “I love singing, I love acting, I love doing my podcast and creating things, but being a mom is what truly fulfills me. It is the best part of my day, even though it’s the most stressful.”

Kramer welcomed her second child, a son named Jace Joseph, with her husband Mike Caussin on Nov. 29.

Her newborn joins big sister Jolie Rae, who turns 3 in January.

Jolie Rae, Mike Caussin, Jace Joseph and Jana Kramer Ari Michelson

The former One Tree Hill star also credits her role as a parent for teaching her and Caussin, 31, how to communicate better.

“Our marriage, you think would be more stressful, and don’t get me wrong there are times when we are sleep deprived and short with each other because we’re so tired and you take that out on the people you love, but we have a quicker rebound now,” says the singer, who hosts Whine Down with Jana Kramer and often features her husband on the podcast.

While their kids require a lot of time, the pair are also committed to their relationship.

“We have to take care of our marriage and make sure we have intentional time, which has been really nice,” Kramer adds. “You need that in a marriage. You’ve got to make sure you have time for each other.”

Mike Caussin, Jace Joseph and Jana Kramer Courtesy Jana Kramer

In June, Kramer opened up to PEOPLE about how the couple endured three miscarriages and two chemical pregnancies before conceiving naturally following a failed IVF cycle and subsequent loss that February.

“It’s hard because it’s like, ‘Have hope,’ but when you’re in that moment, hope is the hardest to find,” she said. “It’s so hard not to [stress] when you want a family so bad.”

“Babies and having other kids don’t save a marriage but for us, this baby truly has been a savior for us in a way that we’ve really done our work and gotten dirty,” added Kramer of she and Caussin’s efforts since their 2016 separation following infidelity.

“We’re bringing a child into this world. We have to be there for each other and continue to do our own recovery work for him and me and be in a place where we’re bringing [our son] into the best environment possible.”