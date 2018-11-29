Jana Kramer‘s a mom again!

The actress and country singer, 34, welcomed her second child, a baby boy named Jace Joseph Caussin, with husband Mike Caussin on Thursday, Nov. 29, she confirms to PEOPLE exclusively.

The couple’s son was born in Los Angeles at 7:53 a.m., weighing 7 lbs., 12 oz., and measuring 20.5 inches.

“Welcome to the world Jace Joseph Caussin. Our hearts are so full. Thank you to all our friends and family and all of you who have supported Mike and I and our growing family,” says Kramer.

Jace joins big sister Jolie Rae, who turns 3 in January.

Kramer spoke to PEOPLE exclusively about her pregnancy news in June, opening up about how the couple — who reconciled after Caussin’s cheating scandal — endured three miscarriages and two chemical pregnancies before becoming pregnant naturally following a failed IVF cycle and subsequent loss that February.

“It’s hard because it’s like ‘Have hope,’ but when you’re in that moment, hope is the hardest to find,” she said. “It’s so hard not to [stress] when you want a family so bad.”

Even after getting her pregnancy officially confirmed, “I didn’t want to get excited,” Kramer recalled. “I didn’t want to tell a soul — even our family — because I just don’t want to go through telling people that we lost it.”

After a tough first trimester riddled with relentless morning sickness, the “Why You Wanna” singer revealed in July on her iHeartRadio podcast, Whine Down with Jana Kramer, that her bundle of joy was a boy.

While Kramer didn’t reveal her son’s name ahead of time, she did tell PEOPLE in August, “It goes really good with Jolie” and that their baby boy has “been a savior” for herself and Caussin, 31, who continue to work on their marriage two years after the former NFL player’s infidelity.

“Babies and having other kids don’t save a marriage but for us, this baby truly has been a savior for us in a way that we’ve really done our work and gotten dirty,” she said. “We’re bringing a child into this world [so] we have to be there for each other and continue to do our own recovery work for him and me and be in a place where we’re bringing [our son] into the best environment possible.”

Mike Caussin and Jana Kramer Jana Kramer/Instagram

During a recent visit to The Doctors, the “Dammit” singer explained that both of her children were conceived “right after a failed IVF” cycle. “I don’t know if my system needs [something] like the progesterone? I don’t know,” Kramer said. “I don’t know if my body needed [something] that IVF helped to get me going.”

In the audience sat Dr. Shanin Ghadir, an OB/GYN and reproductive endocrinologist, who confirmed Kramer’s suspicions that there could be a link between an IVF cycle and a natural conception soon after.

“There are some people, who for some reason or another, we are not sure why IVF is not working,” he said, explaining that it’s important, in his opinion, to be proactive about procedures like genetic screening of embryos and “trial transfers,” where doctors test the uterine lining for sufficiency in supporting an embryo.

“But the actual process of IVF whether it’s the hormones, whether it’s the lighting up of the uterus and the ovaries, it kind of wakes things up and as they are not successful maybe at that moment, during the next couple of months, their body releases that magical egg that allows them to implant,” Ghadir added.