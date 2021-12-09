Jana Kramer and Ex Mike Caussin to Split Time with Their 2 Kids on First Christmas Since Divorce

Jana Kramer is adapting to her family's new reality.

While recently chatting with Extra, the 38-year-old country singer opened up about how she and her family will be spending their Christmas since her divorce from retired NFL player Mike Caussin. (The pair share daughter Jolie Rae, 5, and son Jace Joseph, 3.)

"The kids will be with me till noon… which will be tough," Kramer explained. "... To be able to have them this year on Christmas morning, I'm so grateful for that. I am just gonna soak up every second of that."

Asked about the potential for the family to reunite at the same Christmas table one day, the One Tree Hill alum said it's possible, just not yet. "It's not this year," Kramer said.

"I considered it, but when I talked to my friends and my therapist … I decided I needed to make new memories," Kramer continued. "... And so I wanted it to be just me and the kids, but then who knows in the future? I'm not against it."

In an emotional Instagram post announcing their divorce in April, Kramer wrote that it was "time" for her and Caussin, 34, to go their separate ways after six years of marriage. A source told PEOPLE at the time the split was due to Caussin's infidelity.

"'It's time.' As I try to make sense of a reality I never wanted to believe could be possible again, those words have now become a reality," Kramer wrote in her post. "I've fought y'all. I've loved hard. I've forgiven. I've put the work in. I've given everything I have, and now I have nothing else to give."

Kramer has been open with fans on social media about her new role as a single mom and navigating life after her split from Caussin. In September, the star discussed the toll the divorce has taken on her in an episode of her podcast Whine Down, sharing that she couldn't hold back tears after her surname was legally changed back to Kramer.

"I cried because my kids' names... those are my kids. It felt so separated and that really sucked," she said. "Taking Caussin, we were like a family, even though I took Kramer on some things, and it was easier."

Last month, Kramer marked her first Thanksgiving without her kids. The holiday, the "Voices" singer shared, was an emotional one.

"Happy thanksgiving 🖤. I'm beyond thankful for my beautiful babies," Kramer began a post, sharing a photo of herself holding hands with Jolie and Jace, all three smiling at the camera. "My heart hurts not being with them today and I have a feeling whether it's the first holiday apart or the 30th there will always be an ache in the heart… BUT How grateful and thankful I am that I'm their momma."

She then added a message of solidarity for those going through a similar situation: "Thinkin of all the others that are having a 'first' holiday of loss or missing or just a difficult time," she wrote. "Let it out and then let's eat and drink our feelings 😂😂."

Earlier in the day, Kramer shared an emotional video of herself on her Instagram Story crying on the couch at her Nashville home. "Happy Thanksgiving," she said to the camera through tears. "First one without the kiddos. I knew it was going to be tough but the rainy weather outside is not helping."