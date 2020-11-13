Jana Kramer Reveals the Baby Name She and Mike Caussin Would Choose If They Have Another Girl

Is there a Charlie in Jana Kramer and Mike Caussin's future?

The couple opened up in a Thursday Q&A session on Kramer's Instagram Story, where they revealed that they had a name chosen should they happen to have another daughter to join their son Jace Joseph, 2 this month, and daughter Jolie Rae, 4½.

"If we had another kid and we had a girl, she'd be named Charlie," said Kramer, 36. "Jolie was always gonna be Jolie, and Jace ... at first was Carter?"

"Grayson," replied Caussin, 33.

"Grayson, then we went Carter and then Jace," Kramer finished.

Kramer previously opened up about the special meaning behind son Jace's moniker shortly after his birth.

"Jace. My sweet baby boy. When I found out Jace meant 'healing' I knew right then that was his name," the singer revealed on Instagram, along with an adorable new photo of Jace in the hospital. "He has been every bit of healing since I found out we were being blessed with another baby. I love you so much baby boy."

And before his birth, the actress and country singer was really hoping to add another girl to the family — a feeling that was quelled by her newfound adoration for her son.

"Mommas boy and I'm soaking in every minute," Kramer captioned a cuddly April 2019 photo, in part. "I LOVE being a boy mom already. Real talk, I really wanted another girl … BUT, after having Jace, I seriously want a million more boys. I'm OBSESSED with him and I can't imagine not having this little guy."

In a September interview for PEOPLE's Celeb Moms Get Real, Kramer talked about considering her "biggest parenting fail" to be "[letting] the mommy shamers just really affect" her when she first became a mom.

"Because I didn't breastfeed and I didn't cook up their food, I gave them frozen meals — that was really hard for me because I took it personal," she said. "Like, 'I'm not a good mom. I should be making their food and I should be not giving them food out of a jar.' "

Now a mom of two, the One Tree Hill alum recalled letting "so many people make me feel like I wasn't doing a good job" when she knows better now.