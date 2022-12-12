Jana Kramer Is Making 'Awesome Amazing' Christmas Memories with Kids Following Divorce: 'So Fun'

Jana Kramer is making the most out of her new normal this holiday season.

The country singer shared moments on Instagram this weekend from her pre-holiday celebrations with her two kids, Jace, 4, and Jolie, 6. Together with friends, the kids checked out holiday lights, went to church, and even posed for photos with Santa and Mrs. Claus.

"We're getting it all in, making some awesome amazing memories," she said on her Instagram Story of her weekend with her kids.

On Sunday night, the single mom opened up about her Christmas plans with her children on her Instagram Story, sharing that she's coming to terms with splitting the holidays with ex-husband Mike Caussin.

Kramer, 39, explained that after this week's Christmas fun, the kids will spend a week with their dad, with her getting them back on Christmas Day.

"I'm gonna pick up the kids on Christmas Day. I'm going somewhere because I don't have the kids for a week," she explained.

"So, I'll come back from that vacation [on] Christmas Eve. But I'm just gonna pretend like it's a normal regular day and not Christmas Eve because it's gonna make me sad," she admitted.

Jana Kramer Instagram

The actress continued, "I'll pick them up Christmas Day at noon and then that's gonna be Christmas Eve, so we'll put out the cookies for Santa, we're gonna leave the letter and the stuff for the reindeers and Santa because it's magic — and he's gonna come Christmas night."

"We're making it our own this year and I'm really excited about it," she added.

Kramer previously talked about struggling around the holidays when discussing why she continuously forgave and stayed in the relationship with her ex, during an appearance on Facebook Watch series Red Table Talk in October.

"I came from a broken family, and my whole thing was, 'I do not want my children to grow up in a broken house.' "

"I hated Christmas because I had to separate Christmas and that was stressful," she continued, explaining, "I want my kids under my one roof. And the thought of another woman raising my child, it was like, 'It ain't gonna happen.'"

jana kramer / instagram

Kramer said she became resentful of the situation she was in, recalling thinking, "You don't get to do what you did and take my child away from me."

"I became real big mama bear," she recalled, later reflecting on where she's at today and noting, "I know we're both in better situations. But I think about this year ... my kids won't wake up at my house Christmas day. That one's gonna hurt."

"That's when I get like, that's not fair. You took away my dream too, of what I wanted for my family," she said. "That's not fair."

In an emotional Instagram post announcing their divorce in April 2021, Kramer wrote that it was "time" for her and Caussin, 35, to go their separate ways after six years of marriage. A source told PEOPLE at the time the split was due to Caussin's infidelity.

Their divorce was finalized last July and Kramer shared the news on her Instagram, writing that she was "taking a minute to reflect" after she received the call.