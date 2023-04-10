Jana Kramer and Her Two Kids Are All Smiles as They Pose in Sweet Easter Family Photo

Jana Kramer is enjoying a picturesque Easter with her kids.

The three smiled together in a lovely family photo shared by the actress, 39, on Instagram Sunday.

Kramer wears a light brown floor-length dress with long sleeves, while son Jace wears a white button-down shirt and khakis. Daughter Jolie, 7, leans into her little brother in a short-sleeved light floral dress.

"Happy Easter from my family to yours ✝️," she captioned the shot.

While speaking to PEOPLE on the 2023 iHeartRadio Music Awards red carpet earlier this month, the country singer shared an update on how she's getting along with her two children's dad, ex-husband Mike Caussin.

Never miss a story — sign up for PEOPLE's free daily newsletter to stay up-to-date on the best of what PEOPLE has to offer, from juicy celebrity news to compelling human interest stories.

"We're doing a really good job and I'm really proud of how we're able to co-parent," Kramer said of herself and Caussin, 36.

"I think the first year was really tough, but I think now we're able to put our issues aside and then just come together for the kids because, at the end of the day, they're the most important things to us," she told PEOPLE.

While discussing Jennifer Lopez's recent comments about blending families with husband Ben Affleck on her iHeartRadio podcast in January, Whine Down, Kramer admitted she's "terrified" to blend families with her boyfriend, since revealed to be Norwich City Football Club coach and former soccer player Allan Russell.

"I've done a really good job at not introducing the kids to people. And obviously they haven't met the new boyfriend. Having said that, the boyfriend and I are talking about future things," she shared at the time.

"And in my mind, I'm like, it makes me excited and it also makes me scared for — you just never know, right? And with kids, I don't want them to be in a place where their ground is not as steady as possible. Like I want them to be so secure, solid foundation, and I'm in charge of that."