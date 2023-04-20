Jana Kramer Says She's Introduced Her Kids to New Boyfriend Allan Russell: They 'Love Him'

"The kids love him," Kramer says of new boyfriend Russell

By Cara Lynn Shultz
Published on April 20, 2023 11:31 AM
Jana Kramer with her boyfriend Allan Russell split with a photo of her and the kids
Photo: Frazer Harrison/Getty, Jana Kramer/Instagram

Jana Kramer has taken her relationship with soccer coach Allan Russell to the next level.

The singer and actress, who shares son Jace Joseph, 4, and daughter Jolie Rae, 7, with ex-husband Mike Caussin, recently confirmed on her podcast Whine Down that her new boyfriend met her kids at a Nashville Soccer Club game on April 8.

After photos with Russell and photos of Kramer and daughter Jolie at the same event went public, "it got out there: 'Oh, seemingly Allan has met the kids'," Kramer explained on the podcast, confirming that "yes, he's met the kids."

Kramer went on to share, "I wasn't supposed to have the kids [that weekend]. But it was awesome, my ex let me have them, and it was like the best weekend ever."

"It went great," Kramer added. "The kids love him, and it's been awesome."

The One Tree Hill alum previously kept the identity of her boyfriend under wraps until going "Instagram official" with the England-based soccer coach this past January.

The singer previously said she was "terrified" to introduce romantic partners to her kids. "I don't want them to be in a place where their ground is not as steady as possible. Like, I want them to be so secure, solid foundation, and I'm in charge of that," she said on her podcast in January.

Jana Kramer Poses in Sweet Easter Photo with Her Two Kids
Jana Kramer. Jana Kramer/instagram

Still, she added, "the boyfriend and I are talking about future things."

Last month, the country star and Russell made their red carpet debut at the 2023 iHeartRadio Music Awards.

"I'm happy. I'm in a great relationship. He's a wonderful man, and I've got amazing, healthy kids. I'm blessed. I feel very blessed," she said about her relationship with Russell. "I'm in a new chapter, and it feels really nice. For the first time I'm really embracing it, and I'm trying to sink in that I deserve this new chapter."

