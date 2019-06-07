Jana Kramer Says Her 'Ideal Number' of Kids Is Four — and She's 'Open to the Idea of Adoption'

Jana Kramer isn’t done growing her family just yet.

At the launch event for new lingerie brand TellTale on Wednesday, the country musician told PEOPLE she still hopes to add more children to her brood that already includes daughter Jolie Rae, 3, and son Jace Joseph, 6 months.

Get push notifications with news, features and more.

“My ideal number would be four, but I’m 35 years old so I would have to have two pretty soon,” she says. “Of course I would love another baby, but I’ve had a couple miscarriages and I just don’t know if I want to go through that process again of trying again, because it’s so devastating when I’ve lost so many times.”

Though she’s worried about having another miscarriage, Kramer adds that she isn’t ruling out adoption — and husband Mike Caussin is also open to the idea.

“I’m not going to rule adoption out of the picture,” she tells PEOPLE. “That’s something I’ve always wanted to do: adopt. So I think we might be done with me having kids, but I’m definitely open to the idea of adoption.”

Want all the latest pregnancy and birth announcements, plus celebrity mom blogs? Click here to get those and more in the PEOPLE Parents newsletter.

RELATED: Jana Kramer Is Grateful She Didn’t Take the “Easy Way Out” After Husband Mike Caussin’s Infidelities

“[Mike and I] are on the same page about the adoption thing,” she adds. “I’m like, ‘Thank God we are on the same page!’ He wants to adopt too, but right now we’re just kind of enjoying where we’re at.”

Kramer also reveals to PEOPLE that she turned to a famous friend for advice about the process — none other than Neve Campbell, who adopted her son Raynor in early 2018.

“I always thought of adopting internationally, but I actually talked to Neve Campbell about this and there are so many children in the United States that need to be adopted and it’s something that she definitely brought to my attention … because there are so many kids here that need that, as well,” shares the mom of two.

Mike Caussin, Jana Kramer and their children Jana Kramer/Instagram

RELATED VIDEO: Jana Kramer “Wouldn’t Change a Thing” About Marriage Despite Husband’s Infidelity



Asked whether she’d like to adopt a boy or a girl, Kramer chose both.

“I would love a brother and a sister, that would be ideal for me,” she tells PEOPLE. “Because then I can have four, so I’d have my two and then an adopted brother and sister!”

The “Said No One Ever” singer also shared that the “baby stage” of raising children is her favorite.

“Our son, he’s starting to sit up now … and I’m just freaking out and [Mike]’s like ‘Well yeah, baby, that’s the point, they grow up,’ ” she says. “I’m like, ‘Noooo,’ because that baby stage is just my favorite stage and to see him growing out of that, it’s literally breaking my heart.”